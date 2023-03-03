Tickets to the symphony
NORTH PORT — The North Port symphony is beginning season ticket sales for next year’s season, organizers announced.
Current season ticket holders may reserve seats for next season at the box office, 941-426-8479.
Online sales for the new season packages begin March 6 at www.NorthPortSymphony.com. On March 13, online sales for all tickets begin.
Requests will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. If calling the box office, leave a voicemail. Calls are returned within 24 hours.
Sunset Rotary cornhole tournament ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Sunset Rotary announced plans for a corn hole tournament fundraiser. Entry is open.
It’s set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
The day will include barbecue, beverages, raffles and prizes, including a custom-painted cornhole set by Tom Krause.
Cost to enter is $50. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/englewoodsunset.
All proceeds will go to the Englewood Sunset Rotary.
Lions serving corned beef, cabbage
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Lions announced its annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner. It’s set for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood.
Dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, dessert and a beverage.
Advance tickets are $15 by March 7. Tickets will be $16 at the door. Take-outs are available. Reserve tickets at 941-698-7508.
Business & Community Expo
NORTH PORT — The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual Business & Community Expo is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
The free expo showcases businesses, their products and services available to the community. The first 300 guests will get goody bags.
Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. There will be a grand raffle prize drawing for vouchers on the Key West Express conducted at the end of the expo, plus the winner of the chamber’s Royal Caribbean cruise will be drawn and announced.
Chef Warren returns
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will welcome Chef Warren at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the Community Building at the Tringali Center, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
He will demonstrate the preparation of an Irish cuisine dish. The session is free.
Special Olympics program offeredPORT CHARLOTTE — Centennial Park Recreation Center will offer a free eight-week Special Olympics program for young athletes beginning March 10 from 11 a.m. to noon at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Special Olympics Young Athletes is a sports play program for children ages 2-7 with intellectual disabilities and their peers, designed to introduce them into the world of sports.
For more information, contact Ryan Normoyle at 941-613-3232 or Ryan.Normoyle@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
DAR fashion fundraiser
PUNTA GORDA — The Daughters of the American Revolution Charlotte Bay chapter has planned a fashion show fundraiser at 11 a.m. March 18 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Cost is $40 per person. For more information, call 901-218-0541.
Rotonda craft bazaar
ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda West Woman’s Club will present its annual bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
Find items handcrafted by the Creative Crafters, The Sew ‘n’ Sews, and the Knit-n-Chat groups, including decorations, coastal art and more.
Skills For Life workshops
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife.
Caring for young citrus
PORT CHARLOTTE — The University of Florida-Charlotte County Extension office will present “Planting and Caring for your Young Citrus” at 2 p.m., March 22 at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte
Registered attendees will receive a Sugar Belle citrus tree and an individual protective cover. Registration is $40 at Eventbrite.
For information, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or Holly.Bates@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Presentation of ‘Love Letters’
PUNTA GORDA — Jack Rabito and Maureen Moran perform a dramatic staged reading of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters ” at 5 p.m., Friday, March 17 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The play highlights the life-long relationship between conservative Andrew Ladd and the free-spirted Melissa Gardner.
The program is presented by the Charlotte County Libraries and History Department and is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservation required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis
For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-764-5562 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
‘Bag O’ Books’ sale
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will have a series of “Bag O’ Books” sales the third week of each month, Monday through Saturday at the library at the Tringali Recreation Center, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fill a bag from several shelves of books for $5.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Port Charlotte Beach debris removal
PORT CHARLOTTE — The contractor for waterway debris removal will be using Port Charlotte Beach Park at 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte until Saturday, March 18. The contractor will be working at the seawall on the right side of the boat ramp.
Caution is urged in the area.
South Gulf Cove ramp delays
SOUTH GULF COVE — Workers removing debris in Charlotte County waterways will be using the South Gulf Cove Park Boat Ramp at 10150 Amicola St. for debris removal until Saturday, March 11, county officials said Friday.
Boaters will experience intermittent, slow-moving boat traffic and/or temporary delays during the unloading process.
Dewatering Lake Emily
ENGLEWOOD — The dewatering of Lake Emily, 7525 Winchester Blvd., continues until May. The process removes water from the lake into the drainage ditch between Sunset Road and Fruitland Avenue.
The purpose is to expose the sides of the lake for reshaping above the water.
A firm, RESPEC, has been hired by the developer to monitor the discharge into the ditch during this period to ensure that water quality is preserved, officials said
Warm Mineral Springs on schedule
NORTH PORT — The planned reopening of Warm Mineral Springs in March is on track, city officials said this week.
The modular admissions building and the restroom trailer are onsite, and the contractor will begin installing plumbing, electrical, and utility hookups and sidewalk connectors for accessibility. The work will take about four weeks.
City staff were at the park preparing depth markers for reinstallation, removing damaged ramps and filamentous algae in the swimming areas.
For more information, visit NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineral SpringsPark.
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide will be making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays
• San Pedro Church activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays
• North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Apply for partial property tax refunds
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office is accepting applications for partial 2022 property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to hurricanes Ian or Nicole.
Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before April 3. For more information, visit ccappraiser.com or call 941-743-1498.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.