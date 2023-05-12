'Bag O' Books' sale
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library announced a “Bag O’ Books” sale starting, Monday, May 15, through Saturday, May 20.
It's at the book store in the library at 3450 N. Access Road, Tringali Park, Englewood. Hours re 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Several shelves of fiction, non-fiction and books by best-selling authors will be available for $5 per bag that's provided by the Friends.
Also, Read to Feed will be available June 13-15. Kids can create a craft, listen to a story, get a meal and and take home a free book. Registration is required and details are available on Charlotte County Library website, www.charlottecountyfl.gov/news/summer-read-feed.stml.
Elsie Quirk Library Friends meet
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of Elsie Quirk Library, will have its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the program room at the library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
The Friends maintain a website and provide financial support for enhancements at the library, such as community programs and equipment not covered by the Sarasota County budget.
They also operate a bookstore next to the library’s lobby. The store accepts donations of gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and other items The bookstore is open every day during regular library hours unless a volunteer is not available. Volunteers are always welcome.
All dues-paying members are invited to attend the meeting. For more information, visit friendsofelsiequirk.org.
David Boulevard will be closed
GULF COVE – David Boulevard from Stacy Lane to Marathon Boulevard in West Charlotte County will be closed from Wednesday, May 10 until Friday, May 19.
Detour signs will be in place. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route.
Englewood community cleanup
ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County will have a free community cleanup in the Englewood area from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20.
Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at:
• Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road.
• Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., in the rear parking lot. Enter only from North Broadway.
The county will accept hazardous waste at the Buchan site only. This includes paint, oil, gas, auto parts, aerosol cans, electronics, appliances, computers, and tires no larger than 25-by-16, limited to four tires per household.
For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net.
Mother’s Day lunch
ROTONDA WEST — Rotonda American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will serve Mother’s Day luncheon from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.
The event is open to the public. There will be raffles, music by Seasons of Sound. Tickets for lunch are $12 at the bar. Call 941-697-3616 for additional information.
Kids Park day in North Port
NORTH PORT — Kids to Parks Day events are set for May 20 at three locations in North Port, courtesy of the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. All ages welcome to these free activities:
• 8:30-9:30 a.m., enjoy doughnuts at Highland Ridge Park, 6225 Kenwood Drive.
• 10-11:30 a.m., play basketball LaBrea Park, 6430 LaBrea St.
• 2:30-4 p.m., try archery at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
For more information, call 941-429-7275 or visit NorthPortFL.gov/ParksAndRecreation.
North Port to host Hurricane Expo
NORTH PORT – North Port’s free Hurricane Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Local and regional emergency management officials will give presentations. Vendors like the U.S. Coast Guard, Red Cross, National Weather Service and WKDW Radio will offer tips, services or giveaways.
“It’s more important than ever to be prepared this hurricane season,” Emergency Manager Mike Ryan said. “The expo will make hurricane-related services and information available to ensure North Port residents are ready and equipped.”
Memorial Day service
ROTONDA WEST — American Legion Post 113, has planned a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at the post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West
A lunch will follow the service. It is free for veterans and active duty service members, and a $5 donation for others.
For more information, call the post at 697-3616.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Community Services is participating in Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging community members to “rec” the stigma around mental health by participating in recreation activities this month, according to a news release.
Community Services has developed a Mental Health Awareness Month calendar with events to stay active. Calendars are available at all recreation centers and is also available for download online at CharlotteCountyFL.gov/recprograms.
North Port’s Got Talent
NORTH PORT — North Port Parks & Recreation Department will present North Port’s Got Talent on May 13 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The show is set for 6 p.m. May 13, with a dress rehearsal at 1 p.m., according to the city’s website.
North Port’s Got Talent is open to participants of all ages, levels, and abilities with two divisions available for each category: The Performance Division is for performers that train four hours or less a week, and the Competitive Division is for performers who train for five or more hours a week.
Tickets to attend the show $5 and are on sale at the North Port Performing Arts Center ticket window.
Utilities Department summer internship program
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is seeking applicants for its six-week summer internship program. Applicants must be current high school students. The paid internship program will give students hands-on experience while learning about water distribution, treatment facilities, and wastewater collection.
The program starts on Monday, June 12, and ends on Friday, July 21. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Rebecca Milhoan at 941-764-4508 or Rebecca.Milhoan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kids fishing tournament is free
NORTH PORT — Kids fish for free 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port.
Children can learn casting, knot tying and other fishing basics.
The first 100 children get a free fishing rod and tackle box from Fish Florida, according to sponsors, the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
The first 250 students receive a free T-shirt, lunch and chances to win prizes from the Kiwanis Club and the Buffalo Bills Backers.
There will be exhibits from Mote Marine Lab, Home Depot and the North Port Art Center.
Workshop for nonprofits
NORTH PORT — Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a workshop for people involved in nonprofits at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
Nonprofit staff and board members can learn about tools to define results, make grant applications and reports more effective and efficient. Direct service program staff are highly encouraged to attend.
Results 1st CEO Robyn Faucy and Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Director of Community Leadership Kameron Hodgens will speak.
Make reservation at www.northportforward.com/events.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary golf fundraiser
PUNTA GORDA — Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s golf scramble will be held on Saturday, June 24 at St. Andrews South Golf Club.
Registration fee is $85 ($50 tax deductible) and includes golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Sign up with a foursome or be paired up.
For more information, download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com or call 941-639-5261, extension 3.
North Port Shrine is active
NORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
LBHS ‘93 reunion
ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School’s Class of 1993 is planning a reunion for the weekend of June 23-25. For more information, contact Jean Oakley at 407-923-2069.
Volunteer techs needed
NORTH PORT — Volunteer techs are needed for nonprofit radio station 97.5 FM in North Port.
The station hosts a weekly open mic radio show on Tuesdays, “Writers on the Air” at Common Grounds, 12737 S Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Techs would need to be available from 5 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. The station has two techs and aim to add a third, so volunteers can take turns.
For more information, email Lschell2@verizon.net, or call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262
Casual Conversations with North Port commissioner
NORTH PORT — “Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White” takes place on the third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, and also virtually through the North Port Art Center’s social media page.
For more information, call 941-468-2486.
