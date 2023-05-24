CSevents052620H (copy)

Todd Helt, a Gulf War veteran and member of Bugles Across America, plays taps during the Memorial Day live broadcast put on by the Charlotte County Veterans Council at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda in 2020. He returns Monday to present taps during its annual ceremony.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

Memorial Day Commemoration

PUNTA GORDA — A Memorial Day commemoration takes place 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.


   

