Meet the Charlotte superintendent candidates
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board will interview the five finalists for superintendent from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. May 4 at the district office, 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte.
From 6:30-8 p.m. that evening, at the district office, the board will hold a meet-and-greet session with the finalists where the community can ask questions and share feedback.
Sarasota County superintendent search
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board has two more public meetings as party of its search process for the school district’s next superintendent to the public, the district announced.
The meetings are set for:
• Monday, May 8 at the Riverview High School cafeteria, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. 4-6 p.m., district employees and 7-9 p.m., community meeting
• Tuesday, May 9 at the North Port High School cafeteria, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port, 4-6 p.m., district employees and 7-9 p.m., community meeting
These are open to all teachers and staff, with separate sessions for parents and guardians and the general public. Participants should bring their smartphones to the meetings in order to provide feedback.
The survey will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. For more information, visit: sarasotacountyschools.net/superintendentsearch
May is Mental Health Awareness MonthPUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Community Services is participating in Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging community members to “rec” the stigma around mental health by participating in recreation activities this month, according to a news release.
Community Services has developed a Mental Health Awareness Month calendar with events to stay active. Calendars are available at all recreation centers and is also available for download online at CharlotteCountyFL.gov/recprograms.
Rotary Bike Rodeo
ENGLEWOOD — All kids are invited to the Englewood Sunset Rotary Club’s free Bike Rodeo, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
There will be bike safety checks, a bike safety, helmet fitting and more. Pay games and learn basic skills.
Volunteer techs needed
NORTH PORT — Volunteer techs are needed for nonprofit radio station 97.5 FM in North Port.
The station hosts a weekly open mic radio show on Tuesdays, “Writers on the Air” at Common Grounds, 12737 S Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Techs would need to be available from 5 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. The station has two techs and aim to add a third, so volunteers can take turns.
For more information, email Lschell2@verizon.net, or call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262
Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo
NORTH PORT — Kiwanis is sponsoring a Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
The event features a mammogram bus for women in need, women’s safety instruction, women and children health care services and products, skin cancer, vision, hearing screenings, table massage, mental health, gynecology and other women’s employment services including resume writing and more.
Sign up for women’s motorcycle riding safety course from Harley-Davidson.
There will be tables for children to buy Mother’s Day gifts.
For more information on mammograms, call 941-685-3572.
North Port’s Got Talent
NORTH PORT — North Port Parks & Recreation Department will present North Port’s Got Talent on May 13 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The show is set for 6 p.m. May 13, with a dress rehearsal at 1 p.m., according to the city’s website.
North Port’s Got Talent is open to participants of all ages, levels, and abilities with two divisions available for each category: The Performance Division is for performers that train four hours or less a week, and the Competitive Division is for performers who train for five or more hours a week.
Act registration closes once capacity is reached. Participation is free. Register online or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2 for more information.
Tickets to attend the show $5 and are on sale at the North Port Performing Arts Center ticket window.
LBHS ‘93 reunion
ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School’s Class of 1993 is planning a reunion for the weekend of June 23-25. For more information, contact Jean Oakley at 407-923-2069.
Utilities Department summer internship program
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is seeking applicants for its six-week summer internship program. Applicants must be current high school students. The paid internship program will give students hands-on experience while learning about water distribution, treatment facilities, and wastewater collection.
The program starts on Monday, June 12, and ends on Friday, July 21. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Rebecca Milhoan at 941-764-4508 or Rebecca.Milhoan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kids fishing tournament is free
NORTH PORT — Kids fish for free 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port.
Children can learn casting, knot tying and other fishing basics.
The first 100 children get a free fishing rod and tackle box from Fish Florida, according to sponsors, the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
The first 250 students receive a free T-shirt, lunch and chances to win prizes from the Kiwanis Club and the Buffalo Bills Backers.
There will be exhibits from Mote Marine Lab, Home Depot and the North Port Art Center.
Workshop for nonprofits
NORTH PORT — Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a workshop for people involved in nonprofits at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
Nonprofit staff and board members can learn about tools to define results, make grant applications and reports more effective and efficient. Direct service program staff are highly encouraged to attend.
Results 1st CEO Robyn Faucy and Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Director of Community Leadership Kameron Hodgens will speak.
Make reservation at www.northportforward.com/events.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary golf fundraiser
PUNTA GORDA — Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s golf scramble will be held on Saturday, June 24 at St. Andrews South Golf Club.
Registration fee is $85 ($50 tax deductible) and includes golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Sign up with a foursome or be paired up.
For more information, download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com or call 941-639-5261, extension 3.
North Port Shrine is active
NORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Casual Conversations with North Port commissioner
NORTH PORT — “Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White” takes place on the third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, and also virtually through the North Port Art Center’s social media page.
For more information, call 941-468-2486.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.