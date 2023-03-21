Hurricane Recovery and Rebuild Workshop
PORT CHARLOTTE -- Charlotte County will be hosting a hurricane recovery and rebuild workshop at 9 a.m., Thursday, March 30 in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle.
The public is invited to attend, hear from the experts, and ask questions of the County Building Official representatives; local attorneys regarding landlord/tenant issues, construction, and insurance laws; in addition to representatives from the Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center, and Florida Rural Legal Services.
Volunteers needed for Seagrass Monitoring Program
UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant Charlotte County is seeking volunteers to participate in the 4th Annual Eyes on Seagrass Citizen Science Monitoring Program to document the health of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay.
The information collected is used to inform environmental health assessments that can be used by natural resource managers.
Volunteers are asked to form teams of at least three and are responsible for transportation to their assigned sites via boat, kayak, canoe, paddleboard or wading. Individuals may also attend training but are not guaranteed to be placed on a team for sampling. New volunteers are asked to attend in-person training prior to the first outing. Online instructional videos will be made available to repeat volunteers or those who can’t attend training.
Register online at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/sea-grant/eyes-on-seagrass/.
All trainings and equipment pick up will occur at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Spring Sampling
• Training: April 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Equipment Pick-up: April 10-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Sampling: April 17- May 1
Summer Sampling
• Training: June 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Equipment Pick-up: June 26-30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Sampling: July 10-24, 2023
Rotonda scholarship golf scramble
ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda Men’s Golf Association’s annual scholarship scramble tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. March 23 at The Rotonda Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Men’s, women’s and mixed groups can play, with the best poker hand winning. The fee is $50 for Rotonda Golf & Country Club members and $85 for non-members.
All proceeds go to scholarships for 2023 Lemon Bay High School graduates. Last year’s tournament raised 17 $1,000 scholarships.
For more information, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619 or email rpholck69@gmail.com.
‘Gasparilla: Legend of a Pirate’
PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Libraries and History presents “Gasparilla: Legend of a Pirate” at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 30 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.
Crystal Diff, executive director for the Boca Grande Historical Society, explores the legend of the infamous pirate Jose Gaspar and the lasting impact it’s made on the Southwest Florida coast.
No tickets or reservations required for the free event. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-764-5562 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov
North Port Shrine is active
NORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Spring Fine Art Show returns
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood presents its 41st Spring Fine Art Show the weekend of March 25-26 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.
Several blocks of the street will be closed off. Shoppers can stroll through the artists’ booths, shops and dining at restaurants in Old Englewood Village.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The show features all media and all-original work by the exhibiting artists.
For more information, visit www.therotary clubofenglewood.org or call 941-830-0795 or 941-468-4340.
Caring for young citrus
PORT CHARLOTTE — The University of Florida-Charlotte County Extension office will present “Planting and Caring for your Young Citrus” at 2 p.m. March 22 at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte
Registered attendees will receive a Sugar Belle citrus tree and an individual protective cover. Registration is $40 at Eventbrite.
For more information, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or Holly.Bates@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cedar Point Environmental Center closed
ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County government has announced Cedar Point Environmental Center, 2300 Placida Road in Englewood will be closed until March 31 for the installation of new interactive displays.
The displays will be museum style featuring the animals and habitat found in the mangroves and upland of Cedar Point Environmental Park.
Casual Conversations with your commissioner
NORTH PORT — “Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White” takes place on the third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, and also virtually through the North Port Art Center's social media page.
Each month North Port City Commissioner Alice White will provide a monthly topic and residents are encouraged to join in the conversation. The topic for March 21 is, “Be the change you want to see!” What can you do? How can you become more involved in order to make a positive difference in your community? Various non-profit groups are scheduled to share their missions, and any other groups are also invited to join in and share as well.
For more information, call 941-468-2486.
Fill-A-Bag sale
NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library’s Fill-A-Bag continues through March 25 at the lobby in front of the library on the campus of Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Fill a bag for $5. All donated books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and magazines are included. Make a $10 purchase during the sale and get a free Friends community cookbook.
Free community health fair, cookout
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Libraries & History Department will have a free health fair and cookout event for the homeless, low-income, and financially at-risk residents of Charlotte County from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
“The health fair and cookout event will help numerous people overcome the barriers that they face daily,” Port Charlotte Public Library library technician Kevin Payen said.
Attendees will have the opportunity to have on-site access to the following free services and information, including blood-pressure and blood sugar level checks, health education, health insurance, haircuts, mental health screenings, smoking cessation information, substance abuse, STD screenings information, alcohol abuse education, immunizations information, assistance with food, clothing, water, electric and rent information, suicide prevention, dental information, employment assistance, mobile shower services and hygiene items, domestic and sexual violence services, affordable housing information, homelessness prevention and social services.
For more information, contact Kevin.Payen@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-764-5562.
Englewood CRA open house
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area will have a community open house Wednesday, April 5, at the Englewood CRA Office, 370 W. Dearborn Street-Suite D, Englewood.
There will be two sessions:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The sessions will not include a presentation, county officials said, but described it as "getting together with the community to connect a positive and meaningful conversation to better our community.
"What does our community need and how can we address those needs? Share your stories and generate ideas."
Rotonda Legion concert
ROTONDA WEST — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West plans a concert April 8, at the post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, featuring the American Bombshells, a modern day twist on the Andrews Sisters.
There is a donation of $20 in advance, cash only. For more information and reservations, call 941-697-3616. There will be concert seating. Doors open at noon, close at 12:45 p.m. and show starts at 1 p.m.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt to be held on April 12
NORTH PORT — Dog caretakers are invited to bring their furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port, on April 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All dogs in attendance must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations to hunt for dog approved treat-filled eggs.
Admission and parking are free.
For more information, call 941-429-7275 and select option No. 2.
Spring Fling fashion show, luncheon planned
ROTONDA WEST — GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club hosts Spring Fling, a fashion show and luncheon for April 15 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
Fashions will be provided by Off The Wave, 695 Old Englewood Road. Tickets are $35 and include lunch, dessert and a mimosa. There will also be prizes and silent auctions.
The proceeds will benefit the club's projects as well as The Literacy Center for Dyslexia, 695 Old Englewood, Englewood.
For tickets, contact Rachele Adler at 941-697-5303 or email racheleadler22@gmail.com. They are also available at Off The Wave or The Literacy Center for Dyslexia.
Annual Tree Fair set for North Port
NORTH PORT — The annual North Port Tree Fair takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at North Port City Center Green, 4960 City Hall Blvd.
It's hosted by People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997. Hundreds of native trees will be available for sale in either 3 or 7-gallon container sizes for $15-$25.
For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
59th annual Easter Hippity Hoppity Hopalong event
PORT CHARLOTTE — A family Easter event will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Families can see the Easter Bunny and other characters, receive bags filled with Easter eggs and have a chance to win one of many golden eggs that can be redeemed for special prizes.
Dewatering Lake Emily
ENGLEWOOD — The dewatering of Lake Emily, 7525 Winchester Blvd., continues until May. The process removes water from the lake into the drainage ditch between Sunset Road and Fruitland Avenue.
The purpose is to expose the sides of the lake for reshaping above the water.
A firm, RESPEC, has been hired by the developer to monitor the discharge into the ditch during this period to ensure that water quality is preserved, officials said.
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide will be making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays
• San Pedro Church activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays
• North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Apply for partial property tax refunds
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office is accepting applications for partial 2022 property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to hurricanes Ian or Nicole.
Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before April 3. For more information, visit ccappraiser.com or call 941-743-1498.
