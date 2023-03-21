Golf1.jpg (copy)

Ted Manahan, president of the Rotonda Men’s Golf Association addresses some of the 120 golfers who participated in the 2021 Lemon Bay High School Scholarship Scramble at the Hills Golf Course. It returns on March 23.

 SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS

Hurricane Recovery and Rebuild Workshop

PORT CHARLOTTE -- Charlotte County will be hosting a hurricane recovery and rebuild workshop at 9 a.m., Thursday, March 30 in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle.


Staff Report

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments