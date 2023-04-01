Englewood CRA
open houseENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area will have a community open house Wednesday, April 5, at the Englewood CRA Office, 370 W. Dearborn Street-Suite D, Englewood.
There will be two sessions:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The sessions will not include a presentation, county officials said, but described it as “getting together with the community to connect a positive and meaningful conversation to better our community.”
Volunteers needed for Seagrass Monitoring ProgramPUNTA GORDA — UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant Charlotte County is seeking volunteers to participate in the fourth annual Eyes on Seagrass Citizen Science Monitoring Program to document the health of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay.
Volunteers are asked to form teams of at least three and are responsible for transportation to their assigned sites via boat, kayak, canoe, paddleboard or wading. People may also attend training but are not guaranteed to be placed on a team for sampling.
Register online at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/sea-grant/eyes-on-seagrass/.
All trainings and equipment pick up will occur at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Spring sampling
• Training: April 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Equipment Pick-up: April 10-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Sampling: April 17- May 1
Summer sampling
• Training: June 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Equipment Pick-up: June 26-30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Sampling: July 10-24, 2023
Rotonda Legion concertROTONDA WEST — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West plans a concert April 8, at the post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, featuring the American Bombshells, a modern day twist on the Andrews Sisters.
There is a donation of $20 in advance, cash only. For more information and reservations, call 941-697-3616. There will be concert seating. Doors open at noon, close at 12:45 p.m. and show starts at 1 p.m.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt to be held on April 12
NORTH PORT — Dog caretakers are invited to bring their furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port, on April 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All dogs in attendance must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations to hunt for dog approved treat-filled eggs.
Admission and parking are free.
For more information, call 941-429-7275 and select option No. 2.
Casual Conversations with North Port commissionerNORTH PORT — “Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White” takes place on the third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, and also virtually through the North Port Art Center’s social media page.
For more information, call 941-468-2486.
Spring Fling fashion show, luncheon planned
ROTONDA WEST — GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club hosts Spring Fling, a fashion show and luncheon for April 15 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
Fashions will be provided by Off The Wave, 695 Old Englewood Road. Tickets are $35 and include lunch, dessert and a mimosa. There will also be prizes and silent auctions.
The proceeds will benefit the club’s projects as well as The Literacy Center for Dyslexia, 695 Old Englewood, Englewood.
For tickets, contact Rachele Adler at 941-697-5303 or email racheleadler22@gmail.com. They are also available at Off The Wave or The Literacy Center for Dyslexia.
Annual Tree Fair set for North Port
NORTH PORT — The annual North Port Tree Fair takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at North Port City Center Green, 4960 City Hall Blvd.
It’s hosted by People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997. Hundreds of native trees will be available for sale in either 3 or 7-gallon container sizes for $15-$25.
For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Apply for partial property tax refunds
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office is accepting applications for partial 2022 property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to hurricanes Ian or Nicole.
Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before April 3. For more information, visit ccappraiser.com or call 941-743-1498.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.