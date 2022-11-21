Disaster Centers to close for holiday
All FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers opened for Hurricane Ian survivors in Florida will close for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Centers will reopen at their regular hours Monday, Nov. 28.
Free tarps available
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association has received a donation of 30 by 50 tarps, penny nails, 1 by 2 wood and peel-and-stick from the Florida Home Builders Association, as well as some vinyl and tar. These tarps are available to anyone in the community who has been affected by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The CDBIA is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Englewood Museum celebrates
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Museum will celebrate its fourth anniversary from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at the historic Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St., just west of Old Englewood Road. There will be food and music. To learn more, visit eahmuseum.org. For more information, call Nugent at 941-275-3245.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
Englewood Turkey Trot
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Turkey Trot is set for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. There will be a non-timed 5K family fun run and a run-walk. Signup is $5 for kids, $15 for adults plus $1.90 fee.
All proceeds benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/EnglewoodTurkeyTrot or at Real Bikes of Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave.
Christmas on Dearborn
ENGLEWOOD — The Old Englewood Village Association presents its annual free Christmas walk, “Christmas on Dearborn,” set for 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood. There will be free holiday movies at Pioneer Plaza, sleigh rides, a kids bike parade with prizes, a free bike raffle, music and entertainment, cookie decorating, craft stations, face painting, food vendors and shopping. For more information, visit www.oldenglewood.com.
Dark courts
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Franz Ross Park tennis courts do not have lights at this time. A work order has been placed. Franz Ross Park, at 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Medical Examiner search
PUNTA GORDA — The District 22 Medical Examiner Search Committee will conduct in-person interviews of Dr. Russell Vega and Dr. Wayne Kurz at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in the meeting room next to the State Attorney’s Office, ground floor of the Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting is open to the public. The public is invited to attend and provide comment.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
Bandana at the Legion
ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will feature the band Bandana Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28. It is open to the public. Tickets are $12 and include dinner. Call 941-697-3616 for information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.