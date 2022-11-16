Classic country music

ENGLEWOOD — John Tuff & Friends presents An Evening of Classic Country Music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The hits of artists like Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, George Jones and Johnny Horton are among the songs. Admission is free, but donations help the Lemon Bay Historical Society with upkeep of Green Street Church.


