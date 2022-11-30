Plant, gift sale
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Garden Club's annual plant sale and gift boutique is Dec. 1-3 at 480 Yale St, Englewood.
All funds assist the recovery of the clubhouse and grounds from Hurricane Ian. Find bromeliads, perennials, shrubs and more, plus handmade greeting cards, craft and gift items and raffle baskets. Get a hot dog and root beer float combo for $5. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 941-474-9068.
Pier, ramp repairs
EL JOBEAN —Charlotte County officials are scheduling maintenance and repairs for the El Jobean Fishing Pier, the boat ramp and the Butterford Water, beginning Thursday.
The facilities will be open during the work. Patrons are asked to use caution. The work should be completed within 60 days.
For more information, email Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mosquito traps available
ENGLEWOOD — Residents can get free mosquito traps at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, and at Centennial Park recreation center in Port Charlotte from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while supplies last. The traps are among 100,000 donated to storm-hit counties by Gainesville company Inzecto to reduce the mosquito population resulting from standing water left from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Master Gardener volunteers will hand out up to two free traps per person and answer any questions.
Hazardous materials collection
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County residents can bring household hazardous waste and hypodermic needles (sharps) to the Mid County Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte, beginning Dec. 6 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Accepted items include pool chemicals, lead acid and rechargeable batteries, cleaners and polishers, cooking oil, gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel, pesticides and herbicides, mercury, paint, strippers, stains and varnishes, fluorescent bulbs, used motor oil, yringes and hypodermic needles in approved containers.
Proof of residency is required. Businesses can't participate. If you are physically unable to exchange your sharps container for medical reasons, please call Charlotte County to request a pick-up and exchange 941-764-4360. Sharps are the only biomedical waste accepted at the transfer facility.
Medical Examiner search
PUNTA GORDA — The District 22 Medical Examiner Search Committee will conduct in-person interviews of Dr. Russell Vega and Dr. Wayne Kurz at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in the meeting room next to the State Attorney’s Office, ground floor of the Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
The meeting is open to the public. The public can provide comment.
Bargain books
VENICE — The Friends of the Jacaranda Library Book Shop, at 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, has a holiday hardback book sale, Dec. 1-15. The sale is half off all hardback books that are $1 or more. Debit and credit cards are accepted or exact cash only.
Christmas on Dearborn
ENGLEWOOD — The Old Englewood Village Association presents its annual free Christmas walk, “Christmas on Dearborn,” set for 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.
There will be free holiday movies at Pioneer Plaza, sleigh rides, a kids bike parade at 5:30 p.m. with prizes, a free bike raffle, music and entertainment, cookie decorating, craft stations, face painting, food vendors and shopping.
For more information, visit www.oldenglewood.com.
Book sale
VENICE — The Friends of Venice Library will be holding a $5 fill-a-bag book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at library's bookstore, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. Book lovers and bargain hunters are invited to fill up a bag, provided by the Friends of Venice Library, with gently used books and media.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
