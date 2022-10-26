Hurricane Ian Englewood road flooding

State Road 776 in the northern part of Englewood was flooded in the days after Hurricane Ian. Residents worry that more development in that area could make the problem worse.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Water boil for Alameda Isles

ENGLEWOOD - The Englewood Water District will shut down water service for several hours beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday to fix a 6-inch water main in the Alameda Isles community. The line was damaged by Hurricane Ian, the district officials stated. The district has issued a precautionary water boil notice. The boil water notice remains in effect until a test shows the water is safe to drink. For more information, call 941-474-3217.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments