Business & Community Expo
NORTH PORT — The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual Business & Community Expo is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
The free expo showcases businesses, their products and services available to the community. The first 300 guests will get goody bags.
Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. There will be a grand raffle prize drawing for vouchers on the Key West Express conducted at the end of the expo, plus the winner of the chamber’s Royal Caribbean cruise will be drawn and announced.
Rotonda craft bazaarROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda West Woman’s Club will present its annual bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
Find items handcrafted by the Creative Crafters, The Sew ‘n’ Sews, and the Knit-n-Chat groups, including decorations, coastal art and more.
North Port Shrine is activeNORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
‘Gasparilla: Legend of a Pirate’PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Libraries and History presents “Gasparilla: Legend of a Pirate” at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 30 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library. It’s free.
Crystal Diff, executive director for the Boca Grande Historical Society, explores the legend of the infamous pirate Jose Gaspar and the lasting impact it’s made on the Southwest Florida coast.
No tickets or reservations required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-764-5562 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov
Rotonda scholarship golf scrambleROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda Men’s Golf Association’s annual scholarship scramble tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. March 23 at The Rotonda Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with continental breakfast provided.
Men’s, women’s and mixed groups can play, with the best poker hand winning. There will be prizes, raffles and an auction.
The fee, including lunch, is $50 for Rotonda Golf & Country Club members and $85 for non-members.
All proceeds go to scholarships for 2023 Lemon Bay High School graduates. Last year’s tournament raised 17 $1,000 scholarships.
Registration forms are at Rotonda Golf & Country Club pro-shops. For more information, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619 or rpholck69@gmail.com.
Spring Fine Art Show returns
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood presents its 41st Spring Fine Art Show the weekend of March 25-26 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.
Several blocks of the street will be closed off. Shoppers can stroll through the artists’ booths, shops and dining at restaurants in Old Englewood Village.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The show features all media and all-original work by the exhibiting artists.
For more information, visit www.therotary clubofenglewood.org or call 941-830-0795 or 941-468-4340.
Debris removal heads to Ainger CreekENGLEWOOD — The contractor for waterway debris removal will be working out of Ainger Creek Park, 2011 Placida Road, Englewood, until Saturday, March 18.
The contractor will be working at the gravel section right next to the boat ramp.
Book sale
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the group’s historic clubhouse at 51 N. Maple St., Englewood.
Darst Park boat ramp delays
PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte County’s contractor for waterway debris removal will be using Darst Park Boat Ramp at 537 Darst Ave. until Saturday, March 18. Boaters will experience intermittent, slow-moving boat traffic and/or temporary delays during the unloading process.
Tickets to the symphony
NORTH PORT — The North Port symphony is beginning season ticket sales for next year’s season, organizers announced.
Current season ticket holders may reserve seats for next season at the box office, 941-426-8479.
Online sales for the new season packages are at www.NorthPortSymphony.com. On March 13, online sales for all tickets begin.
Requests will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. If calling the box office, leave a voicemail. Calls are returned within 24 hours.
Special Olympics program offered
PORT CHARLOTTE — Centennial Park Recreation Center will offer a free eight-week Special Olympics program for young athletes. It began March 10 and runs from from 11 a.m. to noon at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Special Olympics Young Athletes is a sports play program for children ages 2-7 with intellectual disabilities and their peers, designed to introduce them into the world of sports.
For more information, contact Ryan Normoyle at 941-613-3232 or Ryan.Normoyle@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
DAR fashion fundraiser
PUNTA GORDA — The Daughters of the American Revolution Charlotte Bay chapter has planned a fashion show fundraiser at 11 a.m. March 18 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Cost is $40 per person. For more information, call 901-218-0541.
Skills For Life workshops
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife.
Caring for young citrus
PORT CHARLOTTE — The University of Florida-Charlotte County Extension office will present “Planting and Caring for your Young Citrus” at 2 p.m. March 22 at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte
Registered attendees will receive a Sugar Belle citrus tree and an individual protective cover. Registration is $40 at Eventbrite.
For more information, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or Holly.Bates@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Presentation of ‘Love Letters’
PUNTA GORDA — Jack Rabito and Maureen Moran perform a dramatic staged reading of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters ” at 5 p.m., Friday, March 17 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The play highlights the life-long relationship between conservative Andrew Ladd and the free-spirted Melissa Gardner.
The program is presented by the Charlotte County Libraries and History Department and is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservation required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis
For more information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-764-5562 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
‘Bag O’ Books’ sale
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will have a series of “Bag O’ Books” sales the third week of each month, Monday through Saturday at the library at the Tringali Recreation Center, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fill a bag from several shelves of books for $5.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Port Charlotte Beach debris removal
PORT CHARLOTTE — The contractor for waterway debris removal will be using Port Charlotte Beach Park at 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte until Saturday, March 18. The contractor will be working at the seawall on the right side of the boat ramp.
Caution is urged in the area.
59th annual Easter Hippity Hoppity Hopalong event
PORT CHARLOTTE — A family Easter event will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Families can see the Easter Bunny and other characters, receive bags filled with Easter eggs and have a chance to win one of many golden eggs that can be redeemed for special prizes.
Dewatering Lake Emily
ENGLEWOOD — The dewatering of Lake Emily, 7525 Winchester Blvd., continues until May. The process removes water from the lake into the drainage ditch between Sunset Road and Fruitland Avenue.
The purpose is to expose the sides of the lake for reshaping above the water.
A firm, RESPEC, has been hired by the developer to monitor the discharge into the ditch during this period to ensure that water quality is preserved, officials said.
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide will be making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays
• San Pedro Church activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays
• North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Apply for partial property tax refunds
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office is accepting applications for partial 2022 property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to hurricanes Ian or Nicole.
Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before April 3. For more information, visit ccappraiser.com or call 941-743-1498.
