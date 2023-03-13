North Port Symphony

The North Port Symphony is preparing season ticket sales for the 2024 season.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Community health fair and cookout event

PORT CHARLOTTE -- Charlotte County Libraries & History will be hosting a health fair and cookout event for the homeless, low-income, and financially at-risk residents of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25  at the Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St.


Staff Report

