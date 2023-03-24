Englewood Rotary Fine Art Spring Show

A follower of the late Ben Essenberg's artistry checks out some of his paintings on display at the Englewood Rotary Fine Art Spring Show on Dearborn Street.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

W. Dearborn closed for art show

ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood presents its 41st Spring Fine Art Show the weekend of March 25-26 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.


Staff Report

