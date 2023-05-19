ElsieQuirk_C (copy)

FEMA individual

assistance availablePORT CHARLOTTE — Team members from the FEMA Individual Assistance Program and Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to assist residents affected by Hurricane Ian at the Charlotte County Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte.


   

Staff Report

