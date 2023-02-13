A peaceful visit to the Cedar Point Environmental Park

The Cookie House, built in 1931, was a part of the Bass Biological Laboratory and Zoological Research Supply Facility Company. The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours.

Special Olympics Young Athletes program offered

PORT CHARLOTTE — Centennial Park Recreation Center will offer a free eight-week Special Olympics program for young athletes beginning March 10 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.


