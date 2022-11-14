Englewood Turkey Trot

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Turkey Trot is set for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. There will be an non-timed 5K family fun run and a run-walk. Signup is $5 for kids, $15 for adults plus $1.90 fee. All proceeds benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/EnglewoodTurkeyTrot or at Real Bikes of Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave.


