Shred event and food drive
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Area Board of Realtors will host a post-tax-day drive-through shred and food drive event, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29 at its office, 3952 N. Access Road, Englewood.
In exchange for shredding service, event volunteers will accept donations of non-perishable food items, baby supplies — including packages of diapers — and cash.
All donations collected will benefit the St. David’s Jubliee Center in Englewood in support of area residents and children who are in need.
Participants may bring up to four banker-sized boxes of material to be processed. Shredding services are being provided by Stericycle.
The Board of Realtors’ Community Outreach Committee is organizing the event. Representatives from Burnt Store Title of Englewood, Hughes Exterminators, Lake Michigan Credit Union and Michael J. Looney Electrical Contractor, local affiliates of the Board who are underwriting the event, will also be on hand.
Annual Tree Fair set for North Port
NORTH PORT — The annual North Port Tree Fair takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at North Port City Center Green, 4960 City Hall Blvd.
It’s hosted by People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997. Hundreds of native trees will be available for sale in either 3 or 7-gallon container sizes for $15-$25.
For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Volunteer techs needed
NORTH PORT — Volunteer techs are needed for nonprofit radio station 97.5 FM in North Port.
The station hosts a weekly open mic radio show on Tuesdays, “Writers on the Air” at Common Grounds, 12737 S Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Techs would need to be available from 5 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. The station has two techs and aim to add a third, so volunteers can take turns.
For more information, email Lschell2@verizon.net, or call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262
North Port’s Got Talent
NORTH PORT — North Port Parks & Recreation Department will present North Port’s Got Talent on May 13 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The show is set for 6 p.m. May 13, with a dress rehearsal at 1 p.m., according to the city’s website.
North Port’s Got Talent is open to participants of all ages, levels, and abilities with two divisions available for each category: The Performance Division is for performers that train four hours or less a week, and the Competitive Division is for performers who train for five or more hours a week.
Act registration closes April 28, or once capacity is reached. Participation is free.
Performances will be categorized as Youth (under 18), Youth Group (under 18 with two or more contestants), Adult (over 18) and Adult Group (over 18 with two or more contestants).
Register online or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2 for more information.
Tickets to attend the show $5 and will go on sale May 1 at the North Port Performing Arts Center ticket window. Admission is free for ages 3 and under.
LBHS ‘93 reunion
ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School’s Class of 1993 is planning a reunion for the weekend of June 23-25. For more information, contact Jean Oakley at 407-923-2069.
Utilities Department summer internship program
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is seeking applicants for its six-week summer internship program. Applicants must be current high school students. The paid internship program will give students hands-on experience while learning about water distribution, treatment facilities, and wastewater collection.
The program starts on Monday, June 12, and ends on Friday, July 21. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For information, contact Rebecca Milhoan at 941-764-4508 or Rebecca.Milhoan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
MLB Pitch, Hit, Run and Jr. Home Run Derby
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Community Services is hosting the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby on Saturday, April 29 at Harold Avenue Regional Park Baseball Fields, 23400 Harold Avenue, Port Charlotte.
• MLB Pitch, Hit and Run is for all boys and girls ages 7 to 14 — baseball and softball.
• MLB Jr. Home Run Derby is for boys (baseball: 12U & 14U) and girls (softball: 14U & 16U).
Register online at CharlotteCountyFL.gov/recprograms.
Pet Expo set for North Port
NORTH PORT — The Kiwanis Pet Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at the Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The event features a pet/owner look alike contest, pet portraits, a Beagle bounce house, pet discipline, day care, accessories, pet treats, pet volunteer and employment opportunities, the group announced in an email.
Kids fishing tournament is free
NORTH PORT — Kids fish for free 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port.
Children can learn casting, knot tying and other fishing basics.
The first 100 children get a free fishing rod and tackle box from Fish Florida, according to sponsors, the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
The first 250 students receive a free T-shirt, lunch and chances to win prizes from the Kiwanis Club and the Buffalo Bills Backers.
There will be exhibits from Mote Marine Lab, Home Depot and the North Port Art Center.
Rotary Bike Rodeo
ENGLEWOOD — All kids are invited to the Englewood Sunset Rotary Club’s free Bike Rodeo, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
There will be bike safety checks, a bike safety, helmet fitting and more. Pay games and learn basic skills.
Workshop for nonprofits
NORTH PORT — Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a workshop for people involved in nonprofits at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
Nonprofit staff and board members can learn about tools to define results, make grant applications and reports more effective and efficient. Direct service program staff are highly encouraged to attend.
Results 1st CEO Robyn Faucy and Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Director of Community Leadership Kameron Hodgens will speak.
Make reservation at www.northportforward.com/events.
Fairway to Heaven golf tourney
ROTONDA — Englewood Sunset Rotary has planned its first Kale Dailey Memorial gala dinner and golf Tournament, set for April 28-29 at Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West.
Dinner is at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, with the golf tournament April 29. There are several dinner and golf packages available. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/englewoodsunset.
Funds raised will benefit Lemon Bay High School scholarships in Kale Dailey’s name.
Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo
NORTH PORT — Kiwanis is sponsoring a Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
The event features a mammogram bus for women in need, women’s safety instruction, women and children health care services and products, skin cancer, vision, hearing screenings, table massage, mental health, gynecology and other women’s employment services including resume writing and more.
Sign up for women’s motorcycle riding safety course from Harley-Davidson.
There will be tables for children to buy mom and grandma affordable Mother’s Day gifts.
For more information on mammograms, call 941-685-3572.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary golf fundraiser
PUNTA GORDA — Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s golf scramble will be held on Saturday, June 24 at St. Andrews South Golf Club.
Registration fee is $85 ($50 tax deductible) and includes golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Sign up with a foursome or be paired up. For more information, download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com or call 941-639-5261, extension 3.
North Port Shrine is active
NORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Casual Conversations with North Port commissioner
NORTH PORT — “Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White” takes place on the third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, and also virtually through the North Port Art Center’s social media page.
For more information, call 941-468-2486.
