Dewatering Lake Emily

ENGLEWOOD — The dewatering of Lake Emily, 7525 Winchester Blvd., began Feb. 21 and continues until May. The dewatering process removes water from the lake into the drainage ditch between Sunset Road and Fruitland Avenue.


