A peaceful visit to the Cedar Point Environmental Park

The Cookie House, built in 1931, was a part of the Bass Biological Laboratory and Zoological Research Supply Facility Company. The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours.

Property appraiser accepting applications for partial property tax refunds

The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office is accepting applications for


Staff Report

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments