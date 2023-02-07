Property appraiser accepting applications for partial property tax refunds
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office is accepting applications for
partial 2022 property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or
rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to hurricanes Ian or Nicole.
Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before
April 3, 2023. To make an application and for qualifying requirements, visit
www.ccappraiser.com or call 941-743-1498.
{strong style=”font-size: 1em;”}Skills For Life workshops{/strong}NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: www.CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. It will also be open Saturday, Feb. 11 for Lemon Bay Fest. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Cahal Dunne concert is fundraiser
NORTH PORT — Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay, his mixed-voice chorus, will be the featured entertainment March 1 in a Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library fundraiser.
The two-part, two-hour show begins at 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center and Gallery, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, near Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards.
Admission is $20. Activities begin at noon. Shop in the Friends bookstore and view themed gift baskets and other prizes assembled by Friends members.
The Tech College’s Bistro will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
Youth nutrition classes slated
PUNTA GORDA — A youth nutrition class is set to start in February in Punta Gorda.
“The UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program teaches children and teens in Florida how to make more nutritious food choices and adopt healthier eating and physical activity habits to reduce the risk of obesity and chronic disease,” according to a news release from Charlotte County.
The classes take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Feb. 7 at the South County Regional Park Recreation Center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
For more information or to register, call Leah Williams at 941-505-8686.
‘Energy Coach’ volunteers sought
SARASOTA — Sarasota County is looking for residents to help others save income and make the region become “more sustainable.”
“Energy Coach” volunteers will also assist low-income residents with how to save water and energy costs at home, according to a news release. It is a four-day course training on different home energy systems.
Those interested need to attend all four training sessions which last six hours. They take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 21, Feb. 27, March 7 and March 9.
For more information, visit http://tiny.cc/ufsaraext_EUcoachtraining or 941-861-5000.
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide will be making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays
• San Pedro Church activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays
• North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
Spring Fine Art Show returns
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood presents its 41st Spring Fine Art Show the weekend of March 25-26 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.
Several blocks of the street will be closed off. Shoppers can stroll through the artists’ booths, shops and dining at restaurants in Old Englewood Village.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The show features all media and all-original work by the exhibiting artists.
For more information, visit www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org or call 941-830-0795 or 941-468-4340.
Charlotte County: Funds available for affordable rental rehab
PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials said there are funds available through the State Housing Initiative Partnership for “the rehabilitation of qualified affordable rental housing units impacted by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Charlotte County news release.
It comes through the Charlotte County Human Services Housing Division.
For more information, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/boards-committees/affordable-housing- advisory-committee.
Rotary selling shirts for Ukraine relief
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary is selling “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine, as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine.
To purchase, visit daggercustomapparel.com/ROTARYSTAND WITHUKRAINE/shop/home.
Donations can also be mailed to: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33951-1132. Make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
