FEMA center reopens Sunday

ENGLEWOOD — The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Tringali Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood is closed Saturday and will reopen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting Monday, Nov. 14. For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320 or visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em.


