ENGLEWOOD — The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Tringali Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood is closed Saturday and will reopen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting Monday, Nov. 14. For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320 or visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em.
Woman’s Club bazaarENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club Christmas Bazaar continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the clubhouse, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. Find handmade gift items, Christmas gifts, homemade baked goods and raffles. Proceeds benefit local charities, scholarships and maintenance for the historic club house.
Zaleski to speak inEnglewoodENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society has Ron Zaleski as a speaker at the Nov. 15 meeting at the Historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Zaleski is a member of The Long Walk Home, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and families transitioning from military to civilian life. After his service in 1972, he dealt with feelings of anger and guilt. In 2006, he walked the Appalachian Trail barefoot, learning self-forgiveness, empathy and finding his purpose. In 2010, he walked barefoot from Concord, Massachusetts, to Santa Monica, California carrying a sign that read “18 Vets a Day Commit Suicide.”
The program begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. Donations are accepted.
North Port book saleNORTH PORT — The Friends of the North Port Library are having its first book sale in two years. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The Friends supply bags to fill for $5. Friends members may attend a preview sale from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17.
Food truck atthelibraryNORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will welcome the British Open Pub food truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. The friends will have used books for sale outside, and inside the library book store.
Elsie Quirk Library reopensENGLEWOOD — The Elsie Quirk Library reopened with regular hours at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The library was closed for several weeks due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.scgov.net/government/libraries/hours-and-locations or call 941-861-1110.
Englewood Turkey Trot
The Englewood Turkey Trot is set for 7:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. There will be an non-timed 5K family fun run and a run-walk. Signup is $5 for kids, $15 for adults plus $1.90 fee. All proceeds benefit the local Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/EnglewoodTurkeyTrot or at Real Bikes of Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave.
United Way seeks volunteers SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
“Volunteers will receive free specialized tax law training to become IRS certified and be able to serve in a variety of VITA roles,” it states on its website. “VITA is an IRS program that utilizes volunteers to help provide free and accurate tax preparation services to low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.”
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
Chef Warren demonstrationENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will host a presentation by Chef Warren from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. He will demonstrate the preparation for a healthy Southern cooking dish. No registration is required.
