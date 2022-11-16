PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association has received a donation of 30 by 50 tarps, penny nails, 1 by 2 wood and peel-and-stick from the Florida Home Builders Association, as well as some vinyl and tar.
These tarps are available to anyone in the community who has been affected by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The CDBIA is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Englewood Turkey Trot
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Turkey Trot is set for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. There will be a non-timed 5K family fun run and a run-walk. Signup is $5 for kids, $15 for adults plus $1.90 fee. All proceeds benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/EnglewoodTurkeyTrot or at Real Bikes of Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave.
Englewood Museum celebrates
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Museum will celebrate its fourth anniversary from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at the historic Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St., just west of Old Englewood Road. There will be food and music. To learn more, visit eahmuseum.org. For more information, call Nugent at 941-275-3245.
Elsie Quirk Library reopens
ENGLEWOOD — The Elsie Quirk Library has reopened with regular hours at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.scgov.net/government/libraries/hours-and-locations or call 941-861-1110.
Christmas on Dearborn
ENGLEWOOD — The Old Englewood Village Association presents its annual free Christmas walk, “Christmas on Dearborn,” set for 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood. There will be free holiday movies at Pioneer Plaza, sleigh rides, a kids bike parade with prizes, a free bike raffle, music and entertainment, cookie decorating, craft stations, face painting, food vendors and shopping. For more information, visit www.oldenglewood.com.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
