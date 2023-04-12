Disaster Recovery Center closing Thursday
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Disaster Recovery Center at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., will close at the end of the day on Thursday, April 13.
The center at the Tringali Rec Center in Englewood, 3450 N Access Road, remains open until further notice. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information, contact disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt is Wednesday
NORTH PORT — Dog caretakers are invited to bring pets and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port. All dogs in attendance must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations to hunt for dog approved treat-filled eggs.
When your dog touches an egg with its nose, it goes into the dog's basket. Admission and parking are free. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos as well.
For more information, call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.
North Port’s Got Talent
NORTH PORT — North Port Parks & Recreation Department will present North Port’s Got Talent on May 13 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The show is set for 6 p.m. May 13, with a dress rehearsal at 1 p.m., according to the city's website.
North Port’s Got Talent is open to participants of all ages, levels, and abilities with two divisions available for each category: The Performance Division is for performers that train four hours or less a week, and the Competitive Division is for performers who train for five or more hours a week.
Act registration closes April 28, or once capacity is reached. Participation is free.
Performances will be categorized as Youth (under 18), Youth Group (under 18 with two or more contestants), Adult (over 18) and Adult Group (over 18 with two or more contestants).
Register online or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2 for more information.
Tickets to attend the show $5 and will go on sale May 1 at the North Port Performing Arts Center ticket window. Admission is free for ages 3 and under.
Scouts plan spaghetti fundraiser
GULF COVE — Scout Troop 776’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte.
The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, meat sauce or regular pasta sauce, dessert, and a water, tea or coffee.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids aged 6 through 18. Kids 5 and under eat free.
Get tickets from one of the Scouts, from Michelle Dragon at 941-716-2918, or by visiting the church office Monday through Thursday. Tickets will also be available at the door on April 22.
Proceeds will help the Scouts with camping trips and other events.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Prescription drugs can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex, 1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Anyone with expired or unused medication is encouraged to stop by and drop them off. For more information, contact Drug Free Punta Gorda at 941-740-4358 or at drugfreepuntagorda@gmail.com
Spring Fling fashion show, luncheon planned
ROTONDA WEST — GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club hosts Spring Fling, a fashion show and luncheon for April 15 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
Fashions will be provided by Off The Wave, 695 Old Englewood Road. Tickets are $35 and include lunch, dessert and a mimosa. There will also be prizes and silent auctions.
Proceeds benefit club projects and The Literacy Center for Dyslexia, 695 Old Englewood, Englewood.
For tickets, contact Rachele Adler at 941-697-5303 or email racheleadler22@gmail.com. They are also available at Off The Wave or The Literacy Center for Dyslexia.
LBHS ‘93 reunion
ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School’s Class of 1993 is planning a reunion for the weekend of June 23-25. For more information, contact Jean Oakley at 407-923-2069.
Learn Indian cuisine
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will host a presentation by Chef Warren Caterson on preparing Indian cuisine.
It’s set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Community Building in Tringali Park, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood, according to an email from the group.
Caterson will demonstrate the making of a dish, with samples for all. Admission is free.
Blood drive planned
ROTONDA WEST — The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is sponsoring a OneBlood Drive, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18, the group stated in an email.
The OneBlood Bus will be at the marina parking lot across the street from the Rotonda Golf & Country Club-The Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
Participants can schedule an appointment at OneBlood.org or call Ellen Lang at 917-579-7770 to register.
CHEC to celebrate Earth Day
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will hold its annual Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Alligator Creek Preserve, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Participants can walk the new Butterfly Sanctuary, open to the public for the first time.
Children can enjoy crafts led by CHEC educators and live animals presented by Peace River Wildlife Center.
For more information, visit checflorida.org or call 941-575-5435.
Pet Expo set for North Port
NORTH PORT — The Kiwanis Pet Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at the Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The event features a pet/owner look alike contest, pet portraits, a Beagle bounce house, pet discipline, day care, accessories, pet treats, pet volunteer and employment opportunities, the group announced in an email.
Kids fishing tournament is free
NORTH PORT — Kids fish for free 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port.
Children can learn casting, knot tying and other fishing basics.
The first 100 children get a free fishing rod and tackle box from Fish Florida, according to sponsors, the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
The first 250 students receive a free T-shirt, lunch and chances to win prizes from the Kiwanis Club and the Buffalo Bills Backers.
There will be exhibits from Mote Marine Lab, Home Depot and the North Port Art Center.
Library book sale
NORTH PORT — The Friends of the North Port Library will have a book sale April 14-15 at the Friends book store in the lobby of the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Cost is $5 for a bag of books. Members may shop the sneak peak on Thursday, April 13. Join the Friends of the Library for $17 and get a complimentary bag of books.
Youth Bike Safety Day
PORT CHARLOTTE — Youth Bike Safety Day is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, on the athletic fields at Port Charlotte High School, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte.
There will be free bike checks, equipment giveaways, refreshments, raffles (bikes included) and a bike rodeo.
The event is a joint effort by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Public Schools. For more information, contact 941-255-7485 ext. 7531 or Sgt. Gregory Kalosis at 941-769-2661.
Englestock ‘23
ENGLEWOOD — Four bands will provide entertainment at Englestock ‘23, set for 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Pioneer Plaza, 345 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Bands include Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Maiden Cane, The Filthy Heathens and Southbound 75.
There will be food and craft vendors. Those attending should bring their own chairs. No umbrellas.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and benefit the Lemon Bay High School arts department, Widows Sons Knights of the East Masonic RA, and the Suncoast Humane Society.
Rotary Bike Rodeo
ENGLEWOOD — All kids are invited to the Englewood Sunset Rotary Club’s free Bike Rodeo, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
There will be bike safety checks, a bike safety, helmet fitting and more. Pay games and learn basic skills.
Workshop for nonprofits
NORTH PORT — Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a workshop for people involved in nonprofits at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
Nonprofit staff and board members can learn about tools to define results, make grant applications and reports more effective and efficient. Direct service program staff are highly encouraged to attend.
Results 1st CEO Robyn Faucy and Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Director of Community Leadership Kameron Hodgens will speak.
Make reservation at www.northportforward.com/events.
Fairway to Heaven golf tourney
ROTONDA — Englewood Sunset Rotary has planned its first Kale Dailey Memorial gala dinner and golf Tournament, set for April 28-29 at Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West.
Dinner is at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, with the golf tournament April 29. There are several dinner and golf packages available. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/englewoodsunset.
Funds raised will benefit Lemon Bay High School scholarships in Kale Dailey’s name.
Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo
NORTH PORT — Kiwanis is sponsoring a Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
The event features a mammogram bus for women in need, women’s safety instruction, women and children health care services and products, skin cancer, vision, hearing screenings, table massage, mental health, gynecology and other women’s employment services including resume writing and more.
Sign up for women’s motorcycle riding safety course from Harley-Davidson.
There will be tables for children to buy mom and grandma affordable Mother’s Day gifts.
For more information on mammograms, call 941-685-3572.
North Port Shrine is active
NORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Casual Conversations with North Port commissioner
NORTH PORT — “Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White” takes place on the third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, and also virtually through the North Port Art Center’s social media page.
For more information, call 941-468-2486.
Annual Tree Fair set for North Port
NORTH PORT — The annual North Port Tree Fair takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at North Port City Center Green, 4960 City Hall Blvd.
It’s hosted by People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997. Hundreds of native trees will be available for sale in either 3 or 7-gallon container sizes for $15-$25.
For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
