Classic CountryENGLEWOOD — John Tuff & Friends presents An Evening of Classic Country Music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov.18 at the Historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
The hits of artists like Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, George Jones and Johnny Horton are among the songs. Admission is free, but donations help the Lemon Bay Historical Society with upkeep of Green Street Church.
Free tarps availablePORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association has received a donation of 30 by 50 tarps, penny nails, 1 by 2 wood and peel-and-stick from the Florida Home Builders Association, as well as some vinyl and tar.
These tarps are available to anyone in the community who has been affected by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The CDBIA is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Veterans’ Office closed Thursday, Friday.ARCADIA — DeSoto County officials announced that its Veterans’ Office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18.
Englewood Turkey Trot set for Nov. 24ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Turkey Trot is set for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. There will be a non-timed 5K family fun run and a run-walk. Signup is $5 for kids, $15 for adults plus $1.90 fee. All proceeds benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/EnglewoodTurkeyTrot or at Real Bikes of Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave.
North Port book saleNORTH PORT — The Friends of the North Port Library is having its first book sale in two years. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The Friends supply bags that you can fill for $5. Friends members may attend a preview sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17.
Food truck at the libraryNORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Library will welcome the British Open Pub food truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. The friends will have used books for sale outside, and inside the library book store.
Elsie Quirk Library reopensENGLEWOOD — The Elsie Quirk Library has reopened with regular hours at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.scgov.net/government/libraries/hours-and-locations or call 941-861-1110.
Christmas on DearbornThe Old Englewood Village Association presents its annual free Christmas walk, “Christmas on Dearborn,” set for 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood. There will be free holiday movies at Pioneer Plaza, sleigh rides, a kids bike parade with prizes, a free bike raffle, music and entertainment, cookie decorating, craft stations, face painting, food vendors and shopping. For more information, visit www.oldenglewood.com.
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
