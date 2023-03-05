North Port Symphony

The North Port Symphony is preparing season ticket sales for the 2024 season.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Darst Park boat ramp delays

PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte County’s contractor for waterway debris removal will be using Darst Park Boat Ramp at 537 Darst Ave. starting Monday, March 6 until Saturday, March 18. Boaters will experience intermittent, slow-moving boat traffic and/or temporary delays during the unloading process.


Staff Report

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments