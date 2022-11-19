Free saplings

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Harbor Environmental is giving away tree and bush saplings at its “Tree Giving,” set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. In an effort to replace trees killed by Hurricane Ian, the center will give away two free saplings, consisting of pine, oak, wax myrtle and beauty berry. Wildflower seeds are available as well. For more information, call 941-575-5435.


