Area organizations plan 9/11 remembrance ceremonies

• American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte will have a 9/11 Commemoration ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the post, 3152 Harbor Blvd. The service includes speakers representing the branches of the military. The keynote speaker is Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
• Englewood Area Fire Control District will hold its commemoration at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Englewood Freedom Pavilion and Veterans Memorial, 641 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
• North Port Fire Rescue will host a brief, private virtual event the morning of Sept. 11 with a flag raising, ringing of the bell, and a few comments. People may watch via live video beginning at 9 a.m. at https://fb.me/e/XsHiTlj5. Also throughout the day, the fire department’s own piece of the Twin Towers will be on display outside the front of City Hall. The North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard will present a virtual version of the 11th annual Remember the Fallen Memorial 5K Run. Find more details at runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/RemembertheFallen5K MemorialRun.
• DeSoto County Fire Rescue will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 on the lawn outside the DeSoto County Courthouse, 115 E. Oak St., Arcadia. In attendance will be DeSoto County Fire Rescue, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Arcadia Police Department, The American Legion Honor Guard Post 11 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2824. For more info, contact DeSoto County Fire Rescue Administration at 863-993-4842.
• Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 will be have a 9/11 ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Park beside their post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. RSVP by calling 941-697-3616.
• Englewood AmVets Post 777 will commemorate 9/11 with a flag ceremony between noon and 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the flagpole in front of the post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-460-8755
• Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with Blue Sunday on Sept. 12. There will be a service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The church is inviting all first responders, including law enforcement, fire personnel, paramedics and EMTs, ER nurses and hospital workers, to come for a free meal from noon to 6 p.m. at the church.
• The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, will host an all-day commemorative event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 to pay special tribute to all first responders for their service. For more information or reservations, visit www.military heritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.