VENICE — In recognition of Florida’s Holocaust Education Week, Pine View School and Venice High School recently created Holocaust memorial gardens.
The fifth-grade classes at Pine View and a Holocaust class at Venice High planted gardens of daffodils for the international “Daffodil Project.”
The project aims at creating a living Holocaust memorial garden by planting 1.5 million daffodil bulbs across the world to represent the 1.5 million children killed during the Holocaust, and in support of children in humanitarian crises today.
“They (the Daffodil Project) chose the yellow daffodil because it was very similar to the yellow Star of David Jews were forced to wear,” Venice High School teacher Kelly Rozelle said.
Through some funding from the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and “The Daffodil Project,” both memorial gardens were able to be planted this month.
At VHS, Rozelle’s elective Holocaust class for upperclass members planted more than 100 daffodil bulbs during the Holocaust Education Week, which was Nov. 8-12.
“It is nice to have a little memorial at Venice High School,” Rozelle said.
Her class covers the history of the Holocaust and the roots of antisemitism, which then leads into modern antisemitism and genocides.
She said planting the garden coincided with what the class was currently learning on the children’s stories of the Holocaust.
“I think it means a lot,” Rozelle said about the students creating the garden.
Pine View fifth-grade teachers Rachel Lenerz and Melissa Bennett led the fifth-grade team in creating a memorial garden at their school.
Their garden project began last year before Lenerz and Bennett learned daffodils can only be planted in Florida during November.
For the garden to be created this month, the Pine View Association helped fund items for the garden, including the mulch and bricks surrounding the exterior.
Both of last year’s classes of fifth-graders and the current fifth-grade students helped decorate the garden by painting the bricks. Third-graders also pitched in, making paper butterflies that were placed on the fence around the garden.
Recently, all of the current fifth-graders planted a daffodil bulb, which is supposed to be “resilient” and will bloom each year.
Along with a ribbon-cutting for the garden on Thursday morning, the fifth-grade students had a Zoom conversation with Marlies Gluck, a Holocaust survivor.
Originally from the Netherlands, Gluck was in hiding during the Holocaust.
After hearing her story, the students eagerly lined up to ask questions about what it was like living through the Holocaust.
One student asked Gluck when she became fully aware of the war, and what not to say, since she was so young at the time.
Despite being young themselves, the fifth-graders were engaged and curious about what happened.
Lenerz said that prior to teaching her class about the Holocaust, many students had no idea what it was.
“As the years go by, people forget and it’s so important to remember,” Lenerz said.
But through her teaching about the Holocaust, the students also learned about the broader topic of hate and what it can lead to, she said.
The ribbon-cutting for the memorial garden, located next to the elementary school playground, followed the discussion with Gluck, who cut the ribbon.
“We must teach future generations,” Lenerz said at the dedication.
She said the students were very proud of their hard work, and last year’s fifth-grade students said it was a “meaningful connection.”
“One more way to quickly educate people,” Lenerz said about the impact the garden will have on Pine View students.
