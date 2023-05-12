The Academy students on their class trip to Washington, D.C. learned more than how our Government works. They witnessed their teacher Lisa Perrault, a former paramedic who provided medical assistance to two strangers. From left are teacher Lisa Perrault, students Anali Gonzalez, Zoey Goodman, Matthew Ortiz, Adrian Rodriguez, Trinity Bruno, teacher Chris Van Volkom, and students Janice Kloor and Zach Amadee.
During their four-day visit to Washington, D.C., seven Academy students learned a lot more about domestic issues and how government works when they saw their teacher Lisa Perrault help to save the lives of two strangers. From left are Adrian Rodriguez, Matthew Ortiz, Janice Kloor, Anali Gonzalez, Zach Amadee, Zoey Goodman, Perrault and Trinity Bruno.
The Academy students on their class trip to Washington, D.C. learned more than how our Government works. They witnessed their teacher Lisa Perrault, a former paramedic who provided medical assistance to two strangers. From left are teacher Lisa Perrault, students Anali Gonzalez, Zoey Goodman, Matthew Ortiz, Adrian Rodriguez, Trinity Bruno, teacher Chris Van Volkom, and students Janice Kloor and Zach Amadee.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Academy teachers Chris Van Volkom and Lisa Perrault chaperoned a recent Washington, D.C. trip.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
During their four-day visit to Washington, D.C., seven Academy students learned a lot more about domestic issues and how government works when they saw their teacher Lisa Perrault help to save the lives of two strangers. From left are Adrian Rodriguez, Matthew Ortiz, Janice Kloor, Anali Gonzalez, Zach Amadee, Zoey Goodman, Perrault and Trinity Bruno.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Student Matthew Ortiz looks up close at a cherry blossom during a recent school trip to Washington, D.C.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Seven students of The Academy on a class trip to Washington, D.C., learned more than how U.S. government works when they saw their teacher help to save two lives.
Academy teacher Lisa Perrault assisted a woman who suffered a seizure while on the flight to the nation's Capitol; and then assisted the student of another school who suffered severe asthma attack.
The acts of heroism took place in April, according to Academy instructor Chris Van Volkom, who also served as a chaperone.
Van Volkom said the group was starting to relax on the Southwest flight out of Fort Myers.
Perrault "had gotten her students, some of who had never flown or left Florida before, settled on the plane which had just departed a few moments earlier," he wrote in a narrative for Charlotte County Public Schools.
Then a flight attendant asked: "We are having a medical emergency at the front of the plane. Are there any doctors or medical professionals here?"
Perrault, who served as a paramedic in Lee County for three years before becoming an English and social studies teacher, sprang into action to help a woman.
"She had a heart condition and passed out and seized (had a seizure) by the time I got to the front of the plane," Perrault told The Daily Sun.
The woman would regain consciousness, but she wasn't well, Perrault said.
"(Although) her vitals were fine," Perrault recalled.
A co-pilot asked if the flight should be diverted, but the woman didn't want that. Perrault believe it wasn't necessary since the jet was landing in 45 minutes, she said.
"I kept checking her vitals every 10 to 15 minutes," Perrault said.
It made Perrault's students "pretty wide-eyed," she said.
But the drama wasn't over.
That night, as students from various nationwide programs gathered at their hotel, Perrault received a call from one of her students, saying another teenager needed urgent help.
The student suffered a severe asthma attack and had left her inhaler in her hotel room.
Perrault retrieved the inhaler and ran back with it.
"Keep calm until the inhaler kicks in," she told the students.
The student's chaperone arrived and contacted the student's family, Perrault said. The student, who was not with The Academy's group, quickly recovered.
Perrault praised her students who stayed with and attempted to calm the teenager struggling to breathe, and for calling for her right away.
Van Volkom said because of Perrault's and Academy students' actions, the student "was able to return home to her parents and school alive and well."
He called Perrault a "superhero."
"There are many reasons to admire teachers and good Samaritans who go out of their way to help others (and) The Academy is proud to have two more great reasons to admire one of ours," Van Volkom wrote to Charlotte County Public Schools.
Perrault focused on the students' trip made possible by the Simon Youth Foundation and Simon Youth Academies that supports students at risk of dropping out.
During the trip, students participated in events and a mock congress with other students from throughout the U.S.
"They learned about deliberation rather than debate for common ground," Perrault said.
Students met with a staffer from Sen. Marco Rubio’s office; watched Sen. Chuck Schumer give a speech in the Senate and spent time studying and visiting D.C monuments, museums and buildings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.