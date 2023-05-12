PORT CHARLOTTE — Seven students of The Academy on a class trip to Washington, D.C., learned more than how U.S. government works when they saw their teacher help to save two lives.

Academy teacher Lisa Perrault assisted a woman who suffered a seizure while on the flight to the nation's Capitol; and then assisted the student of another school who suffered severe asthma attack. 


   
