PUNTA GORDA — As Sergeant Howard Appleby and his family turned onto Silverspur Drive in Babcock Ranch, he suggested the car pull over for the Patriot Guard Riders.
He had no idea the motorcycles were there to escort him to what would soon be his new home.
Sgt. Appleby, his wife Yoland, and their four children were greeted with applause as they stepped out of the car, led by Rusty Carroll, executive director of Operation FINALLY HOME.
The family thought they were meeting for their final interview with Operation FINALLY HOME and PulteGroup. They didn’t expect to be showed the lot where their four- bedroom home will stand this summer. They didn’t expect that home would be presented to them by Operation FINALLY HOME, Kitson & Partners and Babcock Ranch mortgage-free.
“We’re going to build a house, it’s going to turn into a home, and it’s going to be gifted to the Appleby family mortgage-free,” said Richard McCormick, president of PulteGroup Southwest Florida Division.
Sgt. Appleby covered his eyes in disbelief.
Appleby joined the Army in 2004 as a combat engineer. He was deployed to Afghanistan just one month after completing basic training.
During his first tour, he was struck with an IED and sustained a back injury, and was sent back to California.
In 2007, he was deployed once more to Afghanistan.
He encountered several IED blasts, resulting in a traumatic brain injury, PTSD, myofascial pain syndrome and migraines.
Appleby, his wife, and their four kids are currently living in Cape Coral. The family’s new home is expected to be complete in July.
Sergeant Geoffrey Heath and his family received a home from Operation FINALLY HOME in Estero in 2016.
“It’s exciting. I was at a loss for words when I found out about me,” he said, “I can’t wait to see the look on the guy’s face.
Sgt. Heath served in the military for a decade and has served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He has suffered multiple injuries as a result of multiple encounters with IED blasts. In 2006, he was shot and wounded, and in 2010 encountered a bomb which resulted in a brain injury and loss of vision in his right eye.
In 2016, his family was living in North Carolina, bouncing from home to home when they got the call from Operation FINALLY HOME.
“It’s always good to see something like this happen, it’ll give him a peace of mind. I know we’re he’s at.”
Sgt. Heath spoke at the ceremony for Sgt. Appleby, and admitted he didn’t know what to say while he was in the audience.
“It warms my heart to know he’s being taken care of like this,” he told the crowd of about 75 Friday. “The only thing I can say is congratulations. When they called me up, I couldn’t wait to be here.”
Sgt. Heath and Sgt. Appleby shared an embrace after the speech.
Then, after the ceremony, Sgt. Appleby and his family walked through the foundation of the house, and into what will soon be their front yard. Sgt. Appleby, his wife, and three of their four children picked up a gold shovel and broke ground on their new home and future.
“Life is not a race, but a journey,” Appleby said. “We’ve been searching, and we’re finally home.”
