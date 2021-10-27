PORT CHARLOTTE -- Charlotte County deputies have made an arrest connected to a series of fuel thefts from the Raceway Gas Station on Duncan Road.
Yoan Manuel Sardinas Mederos, 30, of North Fort Myers, was taken into custody by CCSO on Tuesday, following his arrest by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 14.
Mederos is one of several suspects in the CCSO investigation into diesel fuel thefts that Raceway Gas Station personnel first noticed in July.
According to the arrest report, the franchisee of the gas station was informed by Raceway Corporate sources about a “shortage of diesel fuel per day” over four days in late June and early July 1.
The franchisee told deputies that his staff inspected diesel fuel pumps. They determined that the pulsars — mechanical devices that calculate the fuel measure and cost — had been tampered with. The tampering not only allowed for a potential miscalculation of fuel costs, but also disabled the mechanism for alerting Raceway’s corporate offices from detecting theft.
Deputies were provided with the four days of video surveillance of the station on July 9. The lead deputy on the report alleged that the video included instances of vehicles pulling into pumps at the station and spending roughly 40 minutes fueling up.
“Diesel fuel pumps can dispense up to 10 gallons per minute, making a 40-minute fuel dispensing suspicious, especially with no large fuel sale to support it,” read the report.
Authorities allege that Mederos is one of the four men seen on the surveillance videos taking part in the fueling scheme. The men in the video appear to enter the station store, pay to activate the pump, and then return to their vehicles, taking turns on lookout.
The deputies estimate that a total of 3,666 net gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the Raceway Gas Station in this manner over the four-day period, representing just short of $11,700 in losses.
After reviewing the video footage, CCSO deputies made an outreach effort to surrounding agencies starting on July 12. They soon received responses from their counterparts in Lee County regarding similar reported thefts.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office had already arrested one suspect, 39-year-old Andres Fernandez Izquierdo, in connection to an alleged fuel theft within their jurisdiction. CCSO alleged that Izquierdo’s photo matched to one of the men in the Raceway surveillance videos.
Mederos and another suspect, 55-year-old Andres Fernandez Izquierdo, were identified through a connection from Hendry County, in connection with another series of fuel thefts. Mederos was arrested by Hendry County deputies on Oct. 14 as a result of an “investigative stop and probable cause,” according to the report. Izquierdo was arrested on a warrant three days later.
The CCSO report also stated that another man was "offered as a potential suspect," but that he is not currently considered a suspect by deputies. The fourth person in the video is currently unidentified.
Mederos has been charged by CCSO deputies of grand theft, defrauding to obtain property by computer offense, and unlawful conveyance of fuel. He is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on $12,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.