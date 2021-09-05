Dylan Roy

Authorities arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened outside Gatorz Saturday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced late Sunday.

Witnesses said a man had pointed a gun at another person and then, while driving away, fired two shots into the air. No one was injured.

Detectives, following leads in the case, located Dylan Roy, 26, who had active warrants, and arrested him in connection with the crime Sunday evening, according to the CCSO.

This is a developing story.

