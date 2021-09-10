PORT CHARLOTTE — An attempted solicitation over Facebook led to a brutal three-on-one assault in June, according to a recent arrest report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the suspected assailants was arrested on Wednesday.
Derrick DeWyane Rucker, 34, of Port Charlotte, has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and burglary with assault or battery in connection to the case.
Deputies first made contact with the victim in this case on June 11 at Bayfront Hospital.
The complainant told deputies that he had made contact with a woman’s Facebook profile earlier that night and made plans to meet with the woman “to get high.”
He said he drove to a house on Olean Boulevard in the early hours of June 11.
When the complainant arrived, the woman had asked him to help put away lawn equipment in a nearby shed. He began to follow her, but said that he soon become “uncomfortable” and began to turn back to his vehicle.
He then saw “three male subjects wearing masks,” according to the report.
“The victim had told them that three male subjects wearing masks had hit him with metal pipes while outside,” read the arrest report. “The victim had told them that he got into his truck and left to his residence, where his landlord then drove him to Bayfront Hospital.”
The complainant told deputies that he saw at least one of the masked men “going through his vehicle” before he managed to flee the area, but he was unsure if anything was taken from the vehicle.
In the arrest report, deputies “observed a large laceration on victim 1's upper right forehead near his eye, a small laceration on his upper right arm, left fingers, and on his upper left-back.”
Deputies then drove to the Olean Boulevard address given by the complainant and found “fresh blood droplets” on the property’s driveway. They subsequently secured the scene.
The arrest report noted that the address of the alleged assault appeared to be vacant and had a “For Sale” sign in the yard.
While the deputies secured the scene, according to the report, a man in the backyard of a neighboring property “appeared to be watching” them.
The man identified himself as Rucker and denied any involvement in the alleged assault.
Over the next several days, CCSO conducted an investigation which included asking the complainant about his call history and social media activity.
The arrest report indicates that the complainant received calls from a number connected to the TextNow app; they subsequently completed a search warrant for the number.
“Upon reviewing the information provided, it became apparent that the number was used to organize prostitution,” read the report. “There was conversations located between several subjects including the victim that appear to be attempts to solicit.”
When deputies followed up with the complainant, he admitted he did attempt to solicit a prostitute online. However, he also told deputies that “he never made the connection in his mind that … the conversations and the attack were related.”
Deputies also investigated the Facebook account that the complainant contacted in connection with the planned visit.
The arrest report concluded that there was “an abundance of evidence” that the account, named “Babie Rucker,” belonged to a woman named Dorothy Vicknair.
Vicknair was previously identified by Rucker as his fiancee.
The report also connected a man named Tony Noble to the case — who denied involvement in the attack when questioned by deputies. Conversations via Facebook Messenger were recovered by CCSO personnel, which allegedly show Vicknair and Noble discussing the complainant’s address. Rucker was mentioned in those texts as working with them, according to the report.
The arrest report concludes that there was “probable cause” that Derrick Rucker took part in the alleged assault.
Rucker’s bond was set at $15,000. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
Noble, 34, was previously arrested on Aug. 3 in connection with the case. He is facing the same charges as Rucker, in addition to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
