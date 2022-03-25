PUNTA GORDA - The family whose Port Charlotte address Charlotte County Airport Authority Commissioner James Herston is alleged to have used fraudulently says they gave him the house key years ago.
"These are our friends," Chicago resident Andrea Custode told The Daily Sun of the Herston family.
It was her grandmother's home on Somerset Street that Herston is accused of using to continue running for a seat on the airport board.
"I told them personally, if you need to use our house for anything, you're welcome to," she said of the Herstons.
Custode grew up knowing Herston's children when all were young.
"I've been pretty distraught about this," she said.
Investigators called her mother in Chicago with questions, but did not explain what was going on.
Custode said she stands ready to support Herston and his family.
"I think they're outstanding citizens … I hope and pray everything is OK, because they're important people to me."
On Thursday, the office of State Attorney Amira Fox ordered the arrest of Herston, who owns an engineering firm. He was later released from the Charlotte County Jail on $10,000 bond.
He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of perjury, a third-degree felony count for "criminal use of personal identification information," and a third-degree felony count of unlawful use of a driver's license.
The Daily Sun could not reach Herston for comment.
The state alleges Herston uses the address of the Custode family home on Somerset between 2015 and 2021 as his residential address for both his Florida driver's license and also, as his official residence as airport commissioner.
All this time, however, he was living on Creek Drive, according to the state's probable cause affidavit. Property records show that he owns the Creek Drive residence, and the Custode's own the Somerset address. The two homes are nearly 5 miles apart.
The Somerset address is in the county's District 5, which Herston claims to represent as commissioners.
Creek Drive, however, is in District 4 - a canal and street away from the district line.
Herston was first elected to the commission in 2008, and has been re-elected ever since.
In 2013, the state changed the law for Charlotte County's airport commission, saying candidates must live in the district they represent for at least six months prior to running for office.
In the 2008 election, before the law changed, Herston used the Creek Drive address. In 2012, he used a business address on Hernando Avenue, the affidavit states.
Upon swearing in following the 2016 address, the state alleges he switched to the Somerset Street address.
In 2015, he had received a driver's license with the Somerset address, using a Fish and Wildlife Commission fishing license, the state alleges. FWC did not require verification of address.
Investigators spoke with homeowner, Barbara Custode, of Chicago, and she reportedly told them the house had been vacant for 15 years.
Investigators searched utility records to show minimal power use or power shut off between 2017 and 2021.
Herston claimed the Somerset address again for the 2020 election, the state alleges.
In 2021, however, he changed his residential address on his driver's license to Creek Drive.
The investigation was conducted by the state's Economic Crimes Unit in conjunction with state and federal task forces investigating financial crimes. Charlotte County airport commissioners make $7,500 a year.
Airport Commission Chairman Rob Hancik declined to comment pending the outcome of the case.
Herston also represents the Airport Commission on the county's Metropolitan Planning Organization, which handles major transportation projects.
While Herston served on the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Board, current Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver, then on the advisory board, accused Herston of being on the board illegitimately after his business moved out of the district.
After Oliver was voted in as chair instead of Herston, Herston arrived to say he was part-owner of his daughter's Charlotte Harbor dental office and was using that address.
The advisory board included business owners before it was disbanded. Oliver was then elected to the airport commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.