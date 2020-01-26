PORT CHARLOTTE — Two people were arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning at Over the Bridge sports bar.
Kevens Laquerre, 28, and Kyrsha Taylor, 25, were arrested around 5 and 6 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Laquerre was charged with second-degree murder; Taylor with accessory after the fact, according to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
Bennett could not provide more information Sunday regarding the arrests.
"We hope to have more information available Monday," Bennett said.
The bar’s owner, Charlie Johnson, told the Sun Saturday the suspect and victim may have been arguing about money. The bar is located in School House Square at the intersection of Kings Highway and Harborview Road in Port Charlotte.
The Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the victim due to Marsy's Law, which protects the privacy of crime victims.
The suspects were inside the bar for a hip-hop concert, and then moved to the parking lot where the shooting occurred, according to authorities.
Bennett told the Sun Sunday that CCSO received the call about the shooting around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
In a press release following the shooting, Johnson said his establishment will be changing parts of the management team and its hours.
The bar, which officially launched in June, had previously been open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights but will now be closing at 11 p.m. those nights.
"Effective immediately, we have changed our management team and our business hours," Johnson wrote in the Saturday press release. "We will no longer be involved with the late-night scene. We send our condolences to the families that were affected by this horrible incident."
