Police lights

SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

 SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Six people were arrested Friday morning after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home it the 100 block of Appian Street in Port Charlotte.

The warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into narcotics activity at the residence, which is in an area of Port Charlotte near Veterans and Loveland boulevards. The individuals with their charges are listed below:

• Matthew Adam Piece, 40. Charges: possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kassandra Rose Dawson, 26. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Anthony Thomas Bertucci, 50. Charges: possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Bonnie Lee Palon, 48. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michelle Lee Spittler, 46. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jason Richard Blouse, 45. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and violation of probation. 

No other information was released about what was found during the execution of the search warrant Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments