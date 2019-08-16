PORT CHARLOTTE — Six people were arrested Friday morning after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home it the 100 block of Appian Street in Port Charlotte.
The warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into narcotics activity at the residence, which is in an area of Port Charlotte near Veterans and Loveland boulevards. The individuals with their charges are listed below:
• Matthew Adam Piece, 40. Charges: possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kassandra Rose Dawson, 26. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Thomas Bertucci, 50. Charges: possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bonnie Lee Palon, 48. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michelle Lee Spittler, 46. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Richard Blouse, 45. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and violation of probation.
No other information was released about what was found during the execution of the search warrant Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.