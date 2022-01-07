PUNTA GORDA - Keith Goodson, a 30-year mural artist, spent Wednesday and Thursday renovating the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society’s mural at Laishley Marina.

The original mural -- painted in 2007 -- was painted over, and Goodson used a new mural-painting technique to ensure the new mural’s longevity.

Goodson painted the new mural in his Plant City studio on mural cloth, which was then brought to Laishley Marina and attached to aluminum panels.

Goodson also painted the murals at the Historic Courthouse, downtown Punta Gorda and the historic Punta Gorda Army Air Field Mural at the Veterans Park.

