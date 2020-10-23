Official Halloween events in Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda have been canceled, but there are plenty of “unofficial” happenings in the area.
Englewood
Scare your car clean — Englewood Car Wash, 287 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, will have its second annual Haunted Car Wash from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30. Scare your car clean for a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds benefit Lemon Bay Boys Soccer Club. Call 941-681-2167.
Halloween Drive-Thru — Grande Air Services is hosting a Halloween Drive-Thru Candy Bash from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at its service center, 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood. Children can come dressed up, and their parents and loved ones can come through a carpool line to get candy. Check out Grande Air Services on Facebook for more information.
Trunk-n-Treat — Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood will have its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public. Safe spacing and safety protocols will be in place as children can collect goodies as they go from car to car. For more information call, 941-475-5363
North Port
Pumpkin Plunge — Enjoy traditional harvest-time activities with a new aquatic twist at the first Pumpkin Plunge at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Participants can select a pumpkin to take home with them from a floating patch. The fee is $9 per child. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Physically distanced activities and games will be provided. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are asked to practice proper physical distancing. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Hijacked Halloween — The Kiwanis event is 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port Estates. It’s a contactless drive-thru featuring more than 100 trunks of goodies. Children will vote on the top two best-decorated trunks. Anyone — nonprofit, business or church or youth group — interested in having a trunk, can call Justin at 941-237-7907. Families are asked to bring a pop-top canned good to be distributed to the needy through North Port Social Services.
Haunted drive thru — From 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 31 is a haunted drive-thru at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., in North Port Estates. Drivers travel 5 mph while “trapped” inside your vehicle, watching scenes come alive from horror films. There might be a few dangerous, crazed prison escapees on the loose. The drive-thru is not recommended for children 10 and under. The event is free but a non-perishable item is recommended as a donation. 941-423-7311.
Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror North Port — A haunted car wash experience for the family for $20 per vehicle (includes a month of Tommy club) from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31 at 1141 Front Place, North Port. 941-876-8764.
SW Florida Paranormal Panel — Local Hauntings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Virtual meeting via Zoom. Register in advance at scgov.net/library or in person at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Space is limited. Panelists include: Kim Cool, of Venice Gondolier Sun; Liz Reed, Paranormal Society of Bradenton; and Miki Strange of Tampa Bay Spirits.
Port Charlotte
Trunk-or-treat/haunted trail — Reserve your family’s spot at the annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trunk-or-treating, food trucks, community vendors, Haunted Trail ($1 per person/cash only) and lots of candy. Franz Ross YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Masks will be required, social distancing measures will be in place. Capacity will be limited through online ticket reservation for safety. For questions, contact 941-629-9622. For more info: sky-family-ymca.ticketleap.com/trunk-or-treat.
No Tricks, Just Treats — A safe, “contact-less” drive thru for all costumed kids 12 and under. Free fudge brownie. Look for the big red Chick-fil-A tent from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. No walk-ups and while supplies last. Chick-fil-A Port Charlotte, 1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Halloween Festival — School House Square, 4300 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Drive-in movies, games, slides, trunk or treat, costume contest. The cost is $5 wristband for unlimited games. Masks are required for certain amenities. www.facebook.com/SOULFL.ORG.
Halloween Glow Party — Wear your favorite costume, get your dancing shoes on, and get ready to party the night away with a live DJ, glow lights, tricks and treats, games, and more. Be prepared for groovy poi and hoop dances, fire dancers, fire breathers and more from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 31. Kava Culture, 3822 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-889-7442.
Punta Gorda
Happy BOO-Day — The Peace River Botanical Society is celebrating its third anniversary with a Happy BOO-Day party from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. This is a family friendly event and there will be something for everyone. There will be lawn games, scavenger hunts and candy. Masks and social distancing will be required and maintained. Tickets are $8 for non-members, $6 for members and $5 for children. To purchase tickets, call 941-621-8299.
Drive-thru trick or treating — A safe night of trick or treating. Observing safety precautions to keep everyone safe from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda. For more info, call 941-639-3857
The Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park in Punta Gorda is hosting a Halloween party from 1 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31. Tracks will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a costume contest for adults and kids, and free haunted hay rides from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. There will also be food trucks, bounce houses and other activities. The Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park is located at 39450 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.sandlot offroad.com.
