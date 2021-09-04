A Bradenton developer is seeking Charlotte County approval to build a 200-bed assisted living facility on four acres at 5272 Duncan Road, also known as U.S. 17.
Owner Paul Budick has been working with county planning and zoning officials to develop his proposal for land adjacent to the Calusa Creek subdivision on Sandy Shores Drive, east of Punta Gorda. The project is now in the final site plan stage.
Assisted living facilities are allowed with conditions in the zoning at that site, which is commercial general, Budick's application states. The county's development review committee approved the site for assisted living with conditions in July. Budick is now seeking final site plan approval from county staff.
The location is surrounded by townhomes, single-family homes, a cemetery and a septic service.
Currently, the site is used for storage of recreational vehicles and boats.
"(An) ALF will provide a housing type that is lacking within the surrounding area," the application states. It notes also that more than 40% of Charlotte County's population is 65 and older.
"With a rapidly aging population, additional elderly care services, such as an ALF, will be necessary for the residents that reside within this area of Charlotte County as they progress in age," the application states.
The application is awaiting approval from county staff on zoning, fire plans, environmental, transportation and other criteria.
