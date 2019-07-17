PUNTA GORDA — A not-so-new assisted living facility project is back in the works for Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda.
The project − to be located at 2001 Aqui Esta near Socorro Drive − was first proposed by Meridian Senior Living back in the summer of 2017 but was met with some opposition from area residents.
At the time, developers were requesting a special exception from the city to build the 59,000-square-foot, 127-unit facility.
The City Council approved the project but with conditions, including a group of volunteer residents to meet with the developer to discuss modifications.
Meridian returned with new plans for the facility on Tuesday where Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews and Meridian Senior Vice President Daniel Castleberry met with volunteers to discuss the new designs.
"It was unanimous that the new design was much more palatable and that (the residents') concerns had been adequately addressed on the project," Matthews said. "Everyone at (Tuesday's) meeting came away with positive feedback."
What were the residents' issues?
Everything from traffic increase, to landscaping and architectural design, to appropriateness of a commercial project in a residential area were discussed at a June 21, 2017 public hearing, among other issues.
- Bruce Masalcas said that an assisted living facility was needed but not appropriate in Punta Gorda Isles, according to the city's minutes from the meeting.
- Another resident, Mary Caponi, thought condominiums were more appropriate, unlike the commercial venture of an assisted living facility.
- Al Alexander voiced concern regarding the size of the site, adding it was a commercial venture which did not belong in a residential area. He also submitted a petition in opposition to the city with 147 signatures.
What changes were made since then?
The final designs were not immediately available Thursday, but Matthews said that Meridian has met all the criteria required by the City Council in its July 2017 approval.
"The Meridian team made numerous changes to the architectural look and style of the building," Matthews said, "making it blend much better into the surrounding neighborhood residential properties. It is now going to be a Coastal design, with articulated roof-line features that gives it a much more modern, clean design, which removed the monolithic features the original design had.
"The developer has met all the criteria the Council asked them for and is more than happy to do whatever the City requires in terms of permitting and the approval process for the development review committee."
What happens next?
The project will not have to come back before the City Council for any additional approvals, according to Matthews. They will only need to obtain DRC approval, and then go for building permits through the city's building department.
