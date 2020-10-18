Highway 17 by Heister Street in Punta Gorda was shut down early Sunday afternoon after an accident involving a motorcycle.

At least one person was flown away in a helicopter, and a second helicopter appeared to be circling the area. There are no details yet from law enforcement on the extent of the injuries or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story, and the Daily Sun will update this report as more details are released.

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments