Highway 17 by Heister Street in Punta Gorda was shut down early Sunday afternoon after an accident involving a motorcycle.
At least one person was flown away in a helicopter, and a second helicopter appeared to be circling the area. There are no details yet from law enforcement on the extent of the injuries or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story, and the Daily Sun will update this report as more details are released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.