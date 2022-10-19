PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has made regular announcements of arrests regarding storm-related matters — from arrests related to curfews to singling out alleged scam contractors.
One of those suspects is challenging law enforcement's characterization of his methods and motivations.
Terence Shane Duque, 48, of Richmond, Texas, arrived in Southwest Florida to provide help in the wake of Hurricane Ian, he contends.
Duque is now facing charges of conducting business without a Florida license. He is currently released from custody on $5,000 bond.
His attorney, Orlando-based Mark Longwell, referred to the charge as "an absurd application of a well-intentioned law."
"This is not some fly-by-night," Longwell told The Daily Sun on Tuesday, saying his client had never tried to hide his intentions or activity.
At one point, Duque Roofing hosted a barbecue dinner for local residents and officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department operating in Charlotte County as storm relief. A video of their efforts was posted on the company social media page.
A news release from Longwell's law firm describes Duque's company as a "reputable … well-established roofing company in Texas." The company employs several veterans, with employees as a whole having a reputation for "honesty, integrity, and charitability" as well as "quality workmanship and service."
"Mr. Duque feels blessed and grateful for the success he has earned. As such, he is quick to want to help others," the news release read. "Unfortunately, Mr. Duque’s good intentions have been mischaracterized by law enforcement."
CCSO issued its own news release on Oct. 7, when Duque was charged.
The release stated that CCSO's Economic Crimes Unit received a call from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
In the call, state investigators said Duque Roofing was operating in Charlotte County without a license and that a local homeowner had already entered into a contract with them.
After contacting the homeowner and locating Duque Roofing's vehicles, personnel from both CCSO and DBPR made contact with Duque himself.
According to CCSO, Duque said that he had read the Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of Emergency order regarding contractors, and that he understood it to mean that contractors from out of state were permitted to work in Florida.
"He went on to say that an employee had made contact with the DBPR and that the representative had given him permission to conduct business in Florida, though he could not provide the name of the representative," the CCSO news release read.
The DBPR investigator then told Duque that was not the case, and he would be arrested since he had allegedly already completed work in violation of the statute.
Sheriff Bill Prummell offered his evaluation of the situation in a statement within the news release, saying that ignorance of the statute was not "an excuse."
“If you are in Charlotte County, doing business with the people of this community, you had better be on the up-and-up and have the appropriate licensing and insurance," Prummell said in the statement. "These people have been through enough, and I will not allow unlicensed contractors to further victimize them.”
In Longwell's news release on behalf of Duque, the Longwell law firm said it was "troubling and disheartening" that CCSO and DBPR have "erroneously made assumptions" about Duque.
"However, the truth is powerful — and it is on Mr. Duque’s side," the Longwell news release read.
Longwell said the case may intersect with two larger societal trends: the propensity of sheriffs to appeal to the public through media and the use of a consumer protection law to promote local contractors at the expense of others.
"These are solid people who came here to do good things," Longwell said.
The case has picked up steam in national media, with Duque being featured in libertarian online magazine Reason.
