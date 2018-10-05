A new hotline was launched Thursday for people to report allegations of past child sex abuse by Catholic priests in Florida.
Attorney General Pam Bondi is asking victims to come forward as part of a statewide investigation into all seven Catholic dioceses in the state.
The investigation is a response to the Pennsylvania grand jury report, which detailed decades of child sex abuse by Catholic priests. The report detailed accounts of more than 1,000 child victims abused by 301 Catholic priests, allegedly covered up by church officials.
“Any priest that would exploit a position of power and trust to abuse a child is a disgrace to the church and a threat to society,” Bondi said in a news release. “I am calling on victims and anyone with information about the potential abuse to please report it to my office. Victim information will be kept confidential in accordance with state law.”
Officials at the Diocese of Venice have already met with statewide prosecutor Nick Cox, according to a statement released Thursday. The diocese reportedly “welcomes the opportunity to cooperate with his investigation pertaining to the protection of young people.”
“While this statewide inquiry is not based on any new allegations, upon the conclusion of this review it is hoped that all institutions (public schools, nursing homes, universities, etc.) who have access directly or indirectly with children and vulnerable adults, will review and evaluate safe environment policies and procedures to ensure the safety of all,” the Diocese stated.
The Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report included allegations involving six priests with ties to southwest Florida. A Rev. Robert Brague served in the Diocese of Venice at St. Ann’s Parish in Naples from 1990 and 1991. He allegedly transferred to the diocese after impregnating a teenage girl in Pennsylvania. He passed away in December 1997.
Another ex-priest is now living in Port Charlotte and was formerly employed by the Congregational United Church of Christ in Punta Gorda. Timothy Sperber was accused of molesting a 9- or 10-year-old girl around 1979 at the St. Joan of Arc school in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He later quit the ministry after a transfer to Florida.
In its statement Thursday, the Diocese of Venice outlined steps it has already taken in past years to ensure children are kept safe.
“Since 1995, the Diocese of Venice implemented a formal policy on the protection of children in all areas of ministry,” the Diocese stated.
The Diocesan Safe Environment Program requires background screening through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI, as well as safe environment training for all employees and volunteers serving in ministry. Clergy who are found to have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a minor are to be immediately removed from ministry.
“Since 2003, the Diocese has been audited on its compliance with its policy and pledges cooperation with the statewide prosecutor for this inquiry,” the Diocese stated. “In addition, out of respect for the statewide prosecutor’s stated practice of not commenting on investigations, the Diocese does not foresee making any further statement pertaining to this review.”
The FDLE will assisting in the statewide investigation, independently reviewing the records of the church to ensure any allegations have been reported and investigated.
The site to report tips of past abuse can be reported at https://MyFloridaLegal.com/StopAbuse.
Anyone reporting ongoing abuse should call 911 or the Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline at 800-962-2873.
