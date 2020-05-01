Like the rest of the world, the court system has also been put largely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving most criminal and civil cases in limbo.
“Basically if a person’s not in jail getting out of jail, they are not doing a lot of cases right now,” said Port Charlotte-based attorney Russell Kirshy. “Almost every case is getting continued without us even going to court.”
Martina Hedvicek, a Punta Gorda attorney, said she’s still had several hearings that are considered “essential” for some family law cases and domestic violence injunctions. Some plea hearings are also being heard for people in custody with an offer extended by the state that would get them out of custody.
Plea hearings are held with the judge, defense attorney, and bailiff in the courtroom, while the defendant appears by video and the prosecutor is present over the phone.
Hedvicek said in Sarasota County, she’s also been able to appear by video through Zoom.
Defendants may spend longer in custody due to the pandemic, though Kirshy said he doesn’t see that as a huge issue.
“When you’re arrested for something serious, you sort of expect to sit there for a little while, and then is it going to be two months, four months, six months? Will this extend it a bit?” he said. “Yeah, but I have nobody like on the verge of trial and because of this they’re sitting there longer.”
Hedvicek said since witnesses can’t come to court, open pleas are more difficult.
“Open pleas, where a defendant would throw themselves at the mercy of the court if a plea agreement can’t be reached, typically you’d bring in witnesses and they’d enter a plea — those are not being heard because witnesses can’t come into the courtroom with the new restrictions,” she said. “But the court is trying to take measures that would allow people to enter an open plea, but they would not have witnesses. In some respects, it is sort of prolonging the incarceration, but the court is taking steps to limit that as much as possible.”
Kirshy also said it’s difficult to get cases resolved without the normal meetings between defense attorneys and prosecutors.
“You get cases resolved in so many different ways,” he said. “Sometimes I run into a prosecutor, and we’ll have a chat and get a case resolved. Sometimes I’ll meet with someone on a deposition on another case and we’ll get something resolved. Now a lot of that stuff is just not happening.”
He said while some clients may be in jail longer than they should be due to the pandemic, most who are in that position would have been in jail a while anyway.
Speedy trial has been suspended by the Florida Supreme Court, though it’s rare for defendants to not waive their right to a speedy trial.
Problem solving courts, such as drug and mental health court, were added to the list of essential activities on April 24. The hearings may be done using communication equipment as long as the presiding judge finds it can be done without violating due process, according to a press release.
However, for the first several weeks of the pandemic, participants were not appearing in court. Twentieth Judicial Circuit Spokesperson Sara Miles said participants were still working with treatment programs and supervised by probation departments.
“There was one particular case that was scheduled for admission to Mental Health Court that got continued,” Hedvicek said. “So it’s definitely affecting admissions into the specialty courts.”
Both attorneys expect a huge backlog when things return to normal.
“Cases have been continued from month to month and the dockets have about 200 cases on them apiece,” Hedvicek said. “Judges are overwhelmed; court dockets are overwhelmed. We’re definitely going to be facing huge dockets when the courts do reopen fully.”
Kirshy said everyone is trying the best they can, but orders are changing every day and it’s difficult to know what is and isn’t allowed.
“Are things getting better? Yes,” he said. “But are things going to get back to normal quickly? No.”
Miles said the circuit is prepared to deal with any backlog and constantly evolving with each emergency situation.
“Being in south Florida, the 20th Circuit is familiar with dealing with natural disasters,” she said. “Each year we face the possibility of having to close one or more of our courthouses due to a hurricane. This situation is quite unique, since we still have electricity, the the response to public safety is much the same. As with any crisis, we anticipate a surge in certain types of cases, which we are prepared for.”
