PUNTA GORDA— Local ATV riders received some hard news Thursday afternoon: a popular park and campground, Florida Tracks & Trails is closing its gates. At least for now.
The business posted on its Facebook page "FTT will be closed, at least temporarily, until further notice."
There is no word when, and if, the gates will be open again.
The unexpected post left fans with many questions, but few answers.
The founder of the park, Terry Cooke, passed away in June.
"To get a project of this size off the ground, financial backing was required. This was not Terry’s strong suit. His strengths were building and running the Park. But, as most of you know, the one who holds the wallet pulls the strings," the Facebook post read.
"As a result, we have come to the sad realization that our legs were cut-off even before FTT’s doors were opened."
The Facebook post announcing its closure has had 710 comments, 455 shares, and 845 reactions by late Friday.
Florida Tracks and Trails opened on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda in 2015. The family-friendly park which spans 1,000 acres offered activities for people of all ages and interests, including ATV riding, paintball, motocross racing, trail riding, and overnight camping.
WINK news reported the operations manager of the park Tiffanie Cool, the late owner's daughter, chalked up the sudden closure to terrible professional advice, which resulted in the park having to file for bankruptcy.
"This didn’t happen due to lack of any effort by my family. We poured all of our hearts and souls into making this place a safe, fun, weekend destination for everyone. Sadly, not everyone involved shared our dedication, grit and 'do what-ever-it-takes' attitude," the Facebook post said.
"Some people found it better to close-up shop when things got tough. So, at this point, all we can do is ask everyone to remember the 'good ol’ days” and FTT for what Terry built it to be."
