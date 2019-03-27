Dalton Jozefiak planned to take his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter, Melody Rose Sullivan, to his nephew’s birthday party March 23, but tragedy struck.
Driving south on Burnt Store Road, he swerved into the path of another vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jozefiak, also known as Dalton Wayne Smith on his driver’s license, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sullivan was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
It’s unclear what made Jozefiak swerve. The crash remains under investigation, according to the FHP, but there are no pending charges.
Kelly Parrish, Sullivan’s mother and Jozefiak’s girlfriend, is devastated, according to her sister Katie Parrish, who has organized a GoFundMe to help with some of the expenses.
“Saturday March 23rd a sudden tragedy hit my family,” Parrish wrote on the GoFundMe page. “My sister Kelly lost her youngest daughter Melody Rose and her boyfriend Dalton in a tragic car accident. Doctors tried everything they could to save baby Melody. Melody Rose was only 1 year old she was born on 8-6-17. Dalton was only 20 and died on the scene. Words cannot describe what my sister is going through. I’m reaching out for help to lessen some of the stressors for my sister to lay her daughter to rest.”
Parrish said Jozefiak and Kelly knew each other from high school and had been dating for several months.
“My family is devastated,” Parrish said in an email. “Dalton treated Kelly’s girls like they were his own. I know he will be watching over Kelly and her daughter Annabelle. Baby Melody left us too soon.”
The day of the crash, Jozefiak was taking Sullivan to breakfast and then to the birthday party.
Parrish lives in Pennsylvania but said she wanted to help, so her sister wouldn’t have to worry about paying for funeral expenses for her daughter. By Tuesday, the page had raised more than $3,500 of its $5,000 goal.
