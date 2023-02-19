Lubomyr Luciuk

Author and professor Lubomyr Luciuk.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — What will Ukraine’s victory look like — and what will Europe look like if Ukraine is defeated?

Professor Lubomyr Luciuk will discuss these topics and his book, “Operation Payback: Soviet Disinformation and Alleged Nazi War Criminals in North America.”


