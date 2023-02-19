NORTH PORT — What will Ukraine’s victory look like — and what will Europe look like if Ukraine is defeated?
Professor Lubomyr Luciuk will discuss these topics and his book, “Operation Payback: Soviet Disinformation and Alleged Nazi War Criminals in North America.”
His talk is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at St. Andrews Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
The community is invited to the free event.
“Professor Luciuk specializes in the political history of Ukraine in the 20th and 21st centuries, in Canadian ethnic and immigration history and refugee studies,” said Pat Zalisko, who was instrumental in bringing Luciuk to North Port. “His latest book is based on recently declassified KGB documents, and exposes how Soviet operatives planted ‘fake news’ stories in North American newspapers in order to provoke discord between the Jewish and Ukrainian diasporas.”
Among the topics to be discussed:
• Has the world recognized the Great Famine of 1932-1933 in Soviet Ukraine (the Holodomor) as a genocide? Why, or why not? A role for the Ukrainian diaspora in North America.
• What was Vladimir Putin’s intention when he launched the “special military operation” against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022?
• Embattled Ukraine: Embattled Ukrainians. What our community needs to do, for Ukraine, for itself.
Born in Kingston, Ontario, Lubomyr earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Queen’s University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Alberta, according to a press release. A professor at the Royal Military College since 1990, he is also a Chair of Ukrainian Studies at the University of Toronto.
The talk is sponsored by Ukrainian National Women’s League of America and Ukrainian American Club of SW Florida.
“CYA and Ukrainian American Club worked together to host author/professor Luciak,” Zalisko said. “The event will be in English, and is open to the public.”
Autographed copies of the book will be on sale for $40, Zalisko added.
