Crime

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting into a Port Charlotte home Wednesday night.

The alleged victim, who lives on the 22000 block of Lasalle Road, heard a loud noise around 10:30 p.m. and thought it was fireworks, but then found a bullet on the living room floor. 

No one was injured.

Major Crimes detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact the CCSO at 941-639-0013.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments