Law enforcement is reminding motorists Florida law requires them to keep their distance from active emergency vehicles.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced earlier this month that January was designated “Move Over Month,” to remind drivers to move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles parked along the road.
The state law, passed in 2002, applies to vehicles for law enforcement, medical personnel, sanitation services, utility services, tow trucks, and wreckers. Last year, the law was amended to include “emergency vessels” and infrastructure maintenance vehicles.
“Whether it’s on the road or on the water, deputies are out there to enforce the laws and protect the people,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a CCSO blog post. “If you see any vehicle with its lights on, slow down and move over. It’s not just about avoiding a citation, it’s about making sure everyone, including the deputies, get home safely.”
Florida Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault noted in a press release that there continue to be real risks on the road for emergency personnel.
“Sadly, this past year, FDOT lost a veteran Road Ranger of 10 years, and several employees have been seriously injured as a result of drivers not moving over,” Thibault said. “Ensuring the safety of our employees has and will always be paramount, and I implore each and every driver to help us as we aim to prevent any further tragedies involving the men and women who selflessly work to keep Florida moving safely.”
Data cited by state offices indicates that over the course of 2021, Florida saw a total of 191 crashes and more than 14,000 citations related to motorists failing to move over.
CCSO also listed instructions for vehicle speed when moving over a lane safely in those situations:
• Drivers must slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit
• If the posted speed limit is 20 mph or below, the law states drivers must reduce speed to 5 mph
• On the water, boaters must proceed at a slow speed with minimum wake when within 300 feet of an emergency vessel with lights engaged
