Police lights

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning at a Port Charlotte bar.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail.

"This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public," according to the CCSO.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating and are asking for anyone with information to contact the CCSO at 941-639-0013.

