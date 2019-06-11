Deputies are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in a car theft that occurred last week at the RaceTrac on Sandhill Boulevard.
A 2015 Jeep Wrangler four-door vehicle was reported stolen on June 5 at the gas station in Port Charlotte at 2:22 p.m.
According to the police report, the jeep was last seen driving into Deep Creek.
Deputies later found out the three suspects were dropped off at the RaceTrac by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who saw them walking on the interstate. The suspects gave the trooper false names, the report said.
According to the report, the jeep was seen at 2:36 p.m. the same day, approaching the RaceTrac where the vehicle was stolen. As the Traffic Unit attempted to stop the Jeep, the vehicle drove over the median, running the red light and fleeing the scene. The vehicle crashed into a silver car and continued onto I-75 northbound.
Authorities Tuesday released a photo of a third suspect.
The Traffic Unit followed the jeep northbound on I-75, until bad weather and increased speed made conditions unsafe. The jeep was later found abandoned in Bradenton.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office also released additional pictures of the suspects involved in Monday’s robbery at a Pilot Gas Station in Punta Gorda.
According to a police report, one of the unknown male suspects appears to shows symptoms of Vitiligo, based on a noticeable discoloration of skin pigmentation.
Deputies are asking if anyone has information on the identities of the suspects in either case, to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013, or call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jonathan Michael Neely, 35, of Tampa. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Andrew James Carter, 49, 20600 block of Salonika Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Shaquan Cleveland Carter, 30, 24200 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Corey Allen Anthony, 27, 30000 block of Elm Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Jeremy Adam Mofford, 25, 5900 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Justin Charles Ziegler, 37, 1100 block of Aletha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Lorana Marie Bates, 24, 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Craig Michael Siringer, 26, 1100 block of Vermer Drive, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $30,000.
• Christopher Louis Brady, 35, 700 block of Seseme St. Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Samuel Matthew Heimberger, 20, 3400 block of Ledgewood St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Richard Thomas Parsons, 44, 100 block of Peckham St. SW., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, trespass failure to leave property under order by owner, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
• Chad Michael Moore, 30, address withheld. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, 900 block of Rosway Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing failure to leave property upon order by owner, resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Tarence Lamar Jr. Bivins, 20, of Ocala, Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120,000.
• Kurtis Lee Kurpeski, 32, 9200 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Heather Christine Vernacatola, 50, 3900 block of Colony Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of larceny petty theft second degree first offense less than $100. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Demetrious Jr Parrish, 26, 700 block of Myrtle St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Octavious Cornelius Lee Cummings Jr., 20, 3400 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: possession of marijuana, resisting an officer without violence and driving without a valid license). Bond: $1,000.
• Devin Jordan Richard Hyland, 21, 4300 block of Los Rios Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Zachary Martin Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
• Denise Lynn Vastola, 45, 1000 block of Harbor Town Drive, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Estremera, 29, 1100 block of Hinton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support. Bond: $170.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
